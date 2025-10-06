"We good over here" - Mia Kang shares loving message for partner Khalil Rountree Jr. after UFC 320 loss

Khalil Rountree Jr.'s partner Mia Kang, recently issued a heartwarming statement following his defeat at UFC 320.

Rountree Jr. made his octagon return to face former light heavyweight kingpin Jiri Prochazka in a three-round bout on the main card of UFC 320, which took place on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The American fighter displayed his striking prowess and was reportedly ahead on the scoreboard after 10 minutes. However, Prochazka bounced back and knocked out Rountree Jr. with a brutal right-left combination at the 3:04 mark of the third round.

In a recent Instagram story, Kang expressed her admiration for Rountree Jr., writing:

''High vibrations, love & smiles. We good over here''

Screenshot of Mia Kang's social media story. [Image courtesy: @miakang on Instagram]

Following an unsuccessful challenge for the 205-pound gold against Alex Pereira last year at UFC 307, Rountree Jr. returned to headline UFC Baku against Jamahal Hill earlier this year, securing a unanimous decision win. He was aiming to get back in title contention by defeating Prochazka. However, the Czech spoiled his evening. Rountree Jr. was then taken to a local hospital for a precautionary CT scan of his injuries, as reported by MMA Mania.

As for Prochazka, he won his second fight of the year, expecting to become the next title challenger in a possible trilogy clash with Pereira, who reclaimed his light heavyweight title from Magomed Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 320.

Khalil Rountree Jr. addresses his loss at UFC 320

In a recent Instagram post, Khalil Rountree Jr. gave his thoughts on the devastating UFC 320 defeat against Jiri Prochazka.

Rountree Jr. thanked his supporters and vowed to make a strong return next year:

''Close. So Close. I’m ok, I’m in good spirits. I’m grateful for every positive message and every comment expressing support for what I give to this sport. To say I’ll back is an understatement. Never stop living! Never stop fighting the good fight! For yourself, for your families, for humanity till the end. Losses hurt, not only me. Coaches, Family, Friends & Supporters you guys are incredible! I’m here for a while, you will all see me in there again next year, and win lose or draw I’ll always fight until the last drop. This loss isn’t easy, it’ll take time to heal & learn from this but I promise you when i say that I’ll never be the same again. See you in 2026''

