"We are all here for her" - Tawanchai sends a heartwarming message to fellow champ Stamp Fairtex after her knee injury

At ONE 167, Tawanchai PK Saenchai is set to close the show on what is one of the biggest nights of the year for the promotion.

The Impact Arena will play host to some of the biggest names in the promotion and a whole host of elite competitors from different martial arts disciplines.

In the final contest of the evening, the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion will put his title on the line in a rematch with Jo Nattawut.

The two Thai strikers were originally set to take co-main event billing beneath the originally planned main event.

Trending

Several weeks before the event, ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex was announced to have suffered an injury that required surgery.

Her title defense against Denice Zamboanga was postponed with the Filipino contender staying on the card against Noelle Grandjean.

In an interview on fight week with Nick Atkin for Sportskeeda MMA, Tawanchai spoke about sending his support to Stamp:

"I did send her a message. I let her know that we are all here for her and we want her to come back stronger and get well soon."

Watch the full interview below:

Tawanchai will look to make a statement in the main event

Fortunately for fight fans, Tawanchai was already booked to defend his world title on the main card making him an obvious replacement for the main event spot.

He last met 'Smokin' Jo back at ONE Fight Night 15 where their kickboxing fight was decided by a very close decision outcome on the scorecards.

After many made the case for Nattawut winning that fight, the rematch was set for June 7 at the Impact Arena where they will meet in Muay Thai.

Now the defending champion has all the motivation he needs to close out the show in style by beating his challenger convincingly and putting a cap on the evening.

ONE 167 will air live in US prime time on June 7 and is free to watch for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.