"We'll probably get ice cream" - Julian Marquez shares where he wants to take Miley Cyrus on a date 

UFC middleweight fighter Julian Marquez has been trolled a lot on the internet since his self-destructive reply to Miley Cyrus' request. Many believe the Kansas City native may have blown his chances with the pop star, but Marquez is not one to give up easily. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Marquez assured that he has not given up on the possibility of a date with Miley and shared his thoughts on how the meeting between the two will play out.

"You know... anything is possible. Let's see what we've got going on right now. Let's hope that date happens... we'll probably get an ice cream and go to a picnic, walk around the park or walk around on an ocean. Just because she's Miley Cyrus... She's human you know... Why would i go out there and go all crazy trying to spend expensive amount of things and do all that stuff? I'm not trying to impress her. I'm trying to get to know her. I won't break your (Miley Cyrus's) achy heart," Julian Marquez told TMZ Sport.

Dana White Contender series winner Julian Marquez made a walk to the UFC octagon at the UFC 258 PPV event after a long 31-month layoff. After conceding the first two rounds to his opponent Maki Pitolo, Marquez scored an impressive come-from-behind submission win.

But more impressive than the win was Julian Marquez's post-fight call-out. The Cuban Missile Crisis called out singer Miley Cyrus to be his valentine and to his delight, Miley responded in kind with a simple request.

Shave an MC into your chest hair and I am YOURS ❤️ Happy VDay and Congrats my love! — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 14, 2021

How Julian Marquez 'blew it' with Miley Cyrus

In a tweet replying to Julian Marquez's post-fight callout, Miley Cyrus asked Julian Marquez to shave her initials into his chest hair to get his wish fulfilled. Rather than giving in to the request made by the famous lady, Marquez chose to give a counter-proposal that put a full stop to the public discussion between the two. Marquez asked Miley Cyrus to get a henna tattoo of his fighting nickname 'Cuban Missile Crisis' above her belly button.

@MileyCyrus If you get a henna tattoo that says Cuban Missle Crisis above your belly button like 2pac I’m in #ThugLife 😏 https://t.co/cGA4gBOVJI pic.twitter.com/I6TqI0fNz9 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) February 14, 2021

Marquez told TMZ Sport that his chest hair was a matter of pride which prompted him to put the counter offer on the table.

"You have to understand this man. A man's chest hair is sacred. It's like a lion's mane. You can't shave that," Julian Marquez told TMZ Sports

Marquez has since been trolled online for losing the opportunity of a lifetime. It is never easy for young fighters to garner fans' attention with fighting skills alone. Whether the date with Miley Cyrus would have materialized or not is a secondary concern for Julian Marquez.

Miley Cyrus has a huge fan following and a continued public conversation on social media would have turned a lot of eyeballs in Marquez's direction, generating interest in his future fights. The unusual counter offer made by him may have cost Marquez just that.

Just a small question to the readers. If you were in Julian Marquez's shoes, what would you prioritize? Your body hair or a date with the lady who has 123 million Instagram followers?