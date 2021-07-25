"We need to fix the judging system" - Din Thomas and Lauren Murphy react to bad judging at UFC Vegas 32

UFC Vegas 32 just wrapped up in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event sparked a different kind of controversy. The judging at the event, especially on the main card, were deemed not to be on par with professional standards. These frustrations have been very vocally expressed by the MMA community.

The judging nightmare kicked off with the Maycee Barber vs Miranda Maverick fight. Maverick, 24, seemed in control for most of the fight before losing a controversial split decision to 'The Future'. The decision was criticized by fighters, journalists and fans alike, many of whom took to Twitter to show their dissatisfaction with the decision.

Former Invicta bantamweight champion and current UFC flyweight Lauren Murphy was quick to criticize the judges through Twitter. Murphy, who defeated Joanne Calderwood at UFC 263 via split decision, suggested that judges should mention the reason below their scorecards for the score they give.

The suggestion was welcomed by retired MMA fighter and former Ultimate Fighter Season 4 contender, Din Thomas.

I honestly think judges need to write at the bottom of the score card WHY they scored a round the way they did, before they turn the card in. Can be just 1 or 2 words like “damage” “aggression” “knockdown” “sub attempts”, whatever. But tell us WHY they scored it that way 🧾 https://t.co/75BF9oAIDB — Lauren Murphy (@LaurenMurphyMMA) July 25, 2021

"We need to fix the [judging] system. I'm tired of seeing fighters go home with half their money because Ray Charles and Stevie Wonder got it wrong." - Din Thomas via Twitter

In the co-main event, Kyler Phillips faced Raulian Paiva in a close contest as well. Paiva was visibly hurt in the fight and was on wobbly feet. However, the Brazilian managed to bounce back just enough in the third round for the judges to grant him a rather questionable win.

Cory Sandhagen vs T.J. Dillashaw ended in a controversial split decision at UFC Vegas 32

The main event of the UFC Vegas 32 ended on a controversial note too, as bantamweight contenders Cory Sandhagen and T.J. Dillashaw engaged in a 5 round thriller.

The bout was scored in Dillashaw's favor as the judges awarded the California native with a split decision win. The decision may have been criticized due to the fact that T.J. Dillashaw suffered much more facial damage than Sandhagen.

The decision was yet again criticized by many. The UFC's official Twitter handle made it clear at the final bell that the contest had been very close and could have gone either way.

Would hate to be the judges for this one 😳 What a fight. #UFCVegas32 pic.twitter.com/KM9G7s8q8D — UFC (@ufc) July 25, 2021

