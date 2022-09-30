"We're going to have the GOAT" - Belal Muhammad confirms Khabib Nurmagomedov's presence in his corner for upcoming fight at UFC 280

Belal Muhammad has revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov will be a part of his corner for his upcoming welterweight clash against Sean Brady at UFC 280.

In a recent chat with Jason Anik and Cody Merrow for Remember The Show, Muhammad spoke about his upcoming matchup and said 'The Eagle' will be one of the three members in his corner at UFC 280:

"We're gonna have the GOAT, Khabib also as the third corner with us in this one. So yeah, honestly, it's gonna be amazing. It's gonna be cool."

Muhammad is currently on an incredible run in the UFC. 'Remember the Name' has been on an eight-fight undefeated streak with seven wins and one no-contest. During this time, the 34-year-old has defeated the likes of Stephen Thompson, Demian Maia and Vicente Luque.

A dominant win over Sean Brady could catapult Muhammad into a fight for the UFC welterweight title. However, the fight will likely not be a cakewalk for 'Remember the Name' as Brady is undefeated in his MMA career with a record of 15-0.

Many people hail Khabib Nurmagomedov as the MMA GOAT

Whenever there's a discussion regarding the greatest fighter to ever grace the sport of MMA, Khabib Nurmagomedov's name always comes up and rightly so.

Before retiring from MMA, 'The Eagle' competed in 29 fights and won all of them. During his UFC tenure, Nurmagomedov defeated high-level fighters like Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

After Nurmagomedov's retirement, Charles Oliveira took his place as the UFC lightweight champion. Now, many have been drawing comparisons between the two.

However, Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach Javier Mendez argued that 'The Eagle' was way better than 'do Bronx'. Mendez said in an interview with Submission Radio that the Dagestani star was dominant for the majority of his career, while Oliveira has taken significant damage and suffered multiple losses in the UFC:

"I don't put Charles there [in the GOAT talk] at all. How many losses does he have? How many rounds has he lost? How many times has he been dropped? Tell me any one of those things that has happened to Khabib. No one's touched him... Where has he lost a round? Where has he not dominated? For me, I don't look at that as putting in the GOAT discussion, I don't care how many title defenses you have, you've had problems... Tell me someone else that's undefeated, dominated everybody, only lost maybe one round, two rounds tops in his whole career."

