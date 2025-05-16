“We are really close to each other” - Superbon says watching a Nong-O vs. Rodtang fight could be a bittersweet experience for him

Superbon revealed the difficulty of potentially watching Nong-O and Rodtang fight. On May 2, Nong-O avenged his defeat against Kongthoranee with a unanimous decision win in their immediate rematch.

Ad

The former eight-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion's latest win at flyweight has solidified him as a potential title contender. In November 2024, Rodtang vacated the ONE flyweight Muay Thai strap due to missing weight, a title he plans to regain later this year.

Therefore, Nong-O and Rodtang could be matched up for a vacant title fight between beloved Thai legends. While speaking to the Bangkok Post, Superbon, who's friends with both Nong-O and Rodtang, had this to say about potentially watching them fight:

Ad

Trending

"I don’t like to see Rodtang normally. Because we are really close to each other, I don’t like to see them fight. It will be hard for me to watch that fight."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Nong-O isn't guaranteed to fight Rodtang for the vacant flyweight Muay Thai title. Other potential options to face 'The Iron Man' are flyweight kickboxing king Superlek or the winner of Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on June 8

Ad

Watch Superbon's interview with the Bangkok Post below:

Ad

Superbon believes Nong-O doesn't need to fight Kongthoranee in trilogy

Nong-O and Kongthoranee first fought in February, with the latter emerging victorious by a close split decision. The Thai superstars fought in an immediate rematch, partially because ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong disputed the result.

During the ONE Fight Night 31 post-fight press conference, Superbon, who trained with Nong-O, claimed Kongthoranee doesn't deserve a trilogy bout later this year, saying:

Ad

"I don't think a trilogy is needed, because their levels is far apart. If Kongthoranee didn’t drop Nong-O, Nong-O dominated the fight. This is just my personal opinion. I don't know how other people think, but for me, if Nong-O wasn’t wobbled, I think today's fight was one-sided."

Kongthoranee previously held a three-fight winning streak after taking out Tagir Khalilov, Nakrob Fairtex, and Nong-O. The 28-year-old Thai superstar will likely pursue a third consecutive fight against Nong-O to settle the series.

Ad

Watch the highlights of the second fight between Kongthoranee and Nong-O below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jake Foley Jake Foley is a journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering all forms of combat sports, including MMA, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. His passion is ignited by the exceptional fusion of physical and mental skills demanded by world-class fighters in these sports. Jake is captivated by the intricate mix of fierce determination and a modest mindset exhibited by athletes in these disciplines. He also finds the atmosphere of major championships, like the epic clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, truly unparalleled.



Jake has earned his UFC credentials to cover the major events for Sportskeeda and has conducted several interviews.



Jake supports various teams across several professional sports, including the Las Vegas Raiders, Inter Miami, Norwich City, Miami Marlins, and Las Vegas Golden Knights. The sports moment Jake will never forget is Jon Jones dismantling Vladimir Matyushenko.



Since joining the SportsKeeda team, Jake has written 400 articles covering several MMA promotions, including the UFC and ONE Championship. He continues to work hard to maintain his journalistic integrity and tell the stories of fighters worldwide. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.