“We are really close to each other” - Superbon says watching a Nong-O vs. Rodtang fight could be a bittersweet experience for him

Superbon revealed the difficulty of potentially watching Nong-O and Rodtang fight. On May 2, Nong-O avenged his defeat against Kongthoranee with a unanimous decision win in their immediate rematch.
The former eight-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion's latest win at flyweight has solidified him as a potential title contender. In November 2024, Rodtang vacated the ONE flyweight Muay Thai strap due to missing weight, a title he plans to regain later this year.
Therefore, Nong-O and Rodtang could be matched up for a vacant title fight between beloved Thai legends. While speaking to the Bangkok Post, Superbon, who's friends with both Nong-O and Rodtang, had this to say about potentially watching them fight:
"I don’t like to see Rodtang normally. Because we are really close to each other, I don’t like to see them fight. It will be hard for me to watch that fight."
Nong-O isn't guaranteed to fight Rodtang for the vacant flyweight Muay Thai title. Other potential options to face 'The Iron Man' are flyweight kickboxing king Superlek or the winner of Nakrob vs. Jaosuayai on June 8
Watch Superbon's interview with the Bangkok Post below:
Superbon believes Nong-O doesn't need to fight Kongthoranee in trilogy
Nong-O and Kongthoranee first fought in February, with the latter emerging victorious by a close split decision. The Thai superstars fought in an immediate rematch, partially because ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong disputed the result.
During the ONE Fight Night 31 post-fight press conference, Superbon, who trained with Nong-O, claimed Kongthoranee doesn't deserve a trilogy bout later this year, saying:
"I don't think a trilogy is needed, because their levels is far apart. If Kongthoranee didn’t drop Nong-O, Nong-O dominated the fight. This is just my personal opinion. I don't know how other people think, but for me, if Nong-O wasn’t wobbled, I think today's fight was one-sided."
Kongthoranee previously held a three-fight winning streak after taking out Tagir Khalilov, Nakrob Fairtex, and Nong-O. The 28-year-old Thai superstar will likely pursue a third consecutive fight against Nong-O to settle the series.
Watch the highlights of the second fight between Kongthoranee and Nong-O below: