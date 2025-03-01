“We were all shocked” - Johan Ghazali did not have Nabil Anane knocking out Nico Carrillo on his bingo card

Johan Ghazali admitted he was "shocked" to see Nabil Anane defeat Nico Carrillo.

Carrillo was scheduled to challenge two-sport world champion Superlek in late January for his bantamweight Muay Thai strap.

Superlek ultimately pulled out due to an injury. Nabil Anane stepped in to fight Carrillo for the division's interim world title.

The bout was expected to be a back-and-forth battle. Instead, Anane knocked down Carrillo several times to secure a first-round knockout.

During an interview with Sportskeeda, Johan Ghazali, who fought earlier in the night at the ONE 170 event, had this to say about Anane's impressive win:

"It was just crazy. We were all shocked. I was in the stadium. I was shocked like,W'What on earth just happened?'"

Nabil Anane first fought in ONE Championship at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023. The Algerian-Thai striker was hit with an instant setback, as he suffered a first-round knockout loss against now-two-sport world champion Superlek.

Since then, Anane has won six consecutive fights, including three inside the distance. The 20-year-old also officially moved up from flyweight to bantamweight where his body is better suited for the long term.

Anane's promotional resume features Muay Thai wins against Nico Carrillo, Soe Lin Do, Felipe Lobo, Kulabdam, Muangthai, and Nakrob Fairtex

Watch the fight-ending sequence between Anane and Carrillo below:

Nabil Anane looks to upgrade interim title to undisputed at ONE 172

Nabil Anane's interim-title-winning performance against Nico Carrillo has set up a unification bout with the legendary Superlek.

On March 23, Anane will challenge Superlek at ONE 172, which is undoubtedly one of the most stacked events of the year.

Superlek is riding a massive wave of momentum after a four-fight stretch featuring wins against Rodtang, Takeru Segawa (kickboxing), Kongthoranee, and Jonathan Haggerty.

ONE 172 goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

The upcoming spectacle features four other world title fights besides Superlek vs. Anane, including Adriano Moraes vs. Yuya Wakamatsu 2 (vacant flyweight MMA) and Phetjeeja vs. Kana Morimoto (women's atomweight kickboxing).

As for the main event, Japanese legend Takeru Segawa looks to add Thai superstar Rodtang to his resume in a non-title flyweight bout.

