“We throw hands” – Luke Lessei eager to prove America is a ‘melting pot’ for Muay Thai

Luke Lessei wants to do well in his ONE Championship debut later this week to make a case for the Muay Thai scene in the United States and put it forth on the global stage.

‘The Chef’ will compete at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video on December 8 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He is going up against Thai veteran ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut in a featured featherweight Muay Thai clash.

It marks the first time that Luke Lessei will be parading his wares in ONE after signing with it earlier this year. He is coming in with experience competing in various tournaments in different parts of the world, including the World Muay Thai Championships and the Triumph Muay Thai Tournament, where he made a name for himself with his dynamic style.

In an interview with onefc.com, the 27-year-old Iowa native shared that his scheduled fight is very significant for him as it is an opportunity for the martials world to see the headway they have made in the Muay Thai community in the U.S.

Luke Lessei said:

“So growing up, the scene was definitely weak. And everyone thought Thai fighters were the best in the world, which obviously they probably still are. It’s like, if you haven't been to Thailand, you're never going to be good enough. If you don't do traditional Muay Thai style, you're not doing real Muay Thai.

“Then I start becoming part of this American thing, too. But I start to realize, like, we're from America, this is a melting pot. And you see like all these different styles, and you can have all these different… Like America, we throw hands, you know what I mean?”

Luke Lessei out to make a big splash at ONE Fight Night 17

American Muay Thai fighter Luke Lessei is looking to make a big splash in his ONE Championship debut this week in a match he considers as the biggest fight in his career so far.

‘The Chef’ said there is certain pressure on his part leading up to fight night. However, he is not allowing it to cloud his thrust of coming up with a noteworthy performance and defeating Jo Nattawut in their featherweight Muay Thai shadow at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video on December 8..

Luke Lessei told onefc.com:

“So I think overall, more pressure is on him, but in my mind, all the pressure is on me because it’s the biggest fight of my life so far.”

Lessei was plucked as a replacement opponent for Niclas Larsen of Denmark, who had to pull out from the match because of injury.

The Nattawut-Lessei showdown is part of an eight-match, all-Muay Thai card for ONE Fight Night 17. The event is headlined by the clash between Roman Kryklia of Ukraine and Alex Roberts of Australia for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title.