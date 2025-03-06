“We are very united” - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues talks about her unbreakable bond with her sister

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues opened up about the special relationship she shares with her sister, Andressa.

Ad

Since her debut in August 2020, Rodrigues has solidified herself as one of the greatest female strikers in ONE Championship history.

Back in the day, Rodrigues was introduced to combat sports by her sister, Andressa, who started training Muay Thai first.

During an interview with ONE, Rodrigues had this to say about her relationship with Andressa:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“We are very united. She was always more intense than me, but we always got along really well. We have always been a family, she much more so than me, because I’m a little more relaxed. But we have always been very much a family.”

Ad

Trending

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues was thrown into the deep end when she made her ONE Championship debut in August 2020.

The Brazilian superstar challenged Stamp Fartex for the ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world title and won by majority decision.

Rodrigues then stepped away from competition for several years to give birth and focus on starting her own family.

Once she returned, Rodrigues defended her throne for the first time with a unanimous decision win against Janet Todd.

Ad

Rodrigues' third promotional appearance featured an attempt to become a two-division world champion against strawweight queen Smilla Sundell.

Sundell defeated her by third-round knockout, postponing her dreams of conquering a second division.

Rodrigues last fought in March 2024, defeating Cristina Morales by unanimous decision to extend her promotional record to 3-1.

Ad

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues looks to extend world title reign in ONE Fight Night 29 main event

On Friday, March 7, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues was supposed to defend her women's atomweight Muay Thai world title against Shir Cohen.

Cohen pulled out of the ONE Fight Night main event due to an injury, leading to promotional debutant Marie McManamon stepping in on short notice.

Ad

The task remains the same for Rodrigues as she attempts to extend her world title reign with another impressive performance.

ONE Fight Night 29 goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. North American and Canadian viewers can watch the event live and for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.