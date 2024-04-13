"We've been chasing each other" - Superbon glad to finally close the chapter of his epic rivalry with Marat Grigorian

Superbon reflected on ending his rivalry with Marat Grigorian.

On April 5, Superbon and Grigorian fought for what will likely be the last time in the ONE Friday Fights 58 main event. Heading into the trilogy, they each held a win over the other, with the Thai superstar securing a unanimous decision at ONE X and the Armenian winning by knockout in a different promotion.

Last weekend, Superbon settled the score with another unanimous decision win for the interim featherweight kickboxing world title. During an interview with ONE, he voiced his respect for Grigorian by saying:

"Marat is a strong opponent. Since the fight many years ago, we've been chasing each other all along. I feel like this proves to us that we are really strong against the best people at this level."

Superbon's latest win against Grigorian added to his legendary ONE Championship run. Since making his debut in July 2020, the Singha Mawynn affiliate has established a promotional kickboxing record of 5-1, with wins against Sitthichai, Giorgio Petrosyan, Grigorian x2, and Tayfun Ozcan.

When will Superbon face Chingiz Allazov in a rematch for the undisputed throne?

In Jan 2023, Chingiz Allazov attempted to dethrone Superbon of his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title. Chinga wasn't considered a sizeable underdog, but he surprised many fans by knocking out the Thai superstar in round two of the ONE Fight Night 6 main event.

Superbon hasn't lost interest in avenging his defeat against Allazov. To do so, the former featherweight kickboxing king must go through a gauntlet of world-class fighters, as ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong told Sportskeeda's Nicolas Atkin that he has plans for a Grand Prix later this year.

It's unclear when the ONE Featherweight Grand Prix will take place. With that said, Sityodtong confirmed Superbon and Allazov will be on separate sides of the bracket, potentially creating a must-see rematch in the finals.

