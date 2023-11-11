“Well done, sir” - Paulo Costa reacts to hilarious video of Conor McGregor seemingly wiping sweat on a fan's shirt

Paulo Costa recently reacted to a video featuring Conor McGregor, in which the Irishman was seemingly wiping sweat on a fan's shirt.

The former two-division UFC champion was seated ringside at the Anthony Joshua vs. Robert Helenius fight card at the O2 Arena in London in August. During the event, McGregor attracted significant attention for being in the spotlight alongside Australian boxer Ebanie Bridges.

However, there was another notable instance involving Conor McGregor during the event. In the undercard fight, Derek Chisora went the distance against Gerald Washington. Following the match, McGregor had a brief interaction with Chisora, during which they exchanged a handshake.

The situation took a humorous turn when McGregor, realizing his hand now carried Chisora’s sweat, instinctively wiped it off. McGregor then shook hands with the nearest fan, who had extended their hands towards him. 'The Notorious' cleverly used the fan's shirt to wipe away the perspiration.

Paulo Costa recently reacted to the video on X (formerly Twitter):

"Well done sir Conor 🙌👍"

Conor McGregor has remained inactive since suffering a significant leg injury in his last fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. Since then, McGregor has not been subjected to drug testing conducted by USADA. However, reports suggest that he re-entered the testing pool last month. He is now looking forward to making a comeback in 2024.

Conor McGregor breaks silence on UFC's stance on Michael Chandler matchup

Conor McGregor recently took to social media, expressing uncertainty about the UFC's potential surprise announcement of his comeback fight without prior notification. Although fans anticipate Michael Chandler as his return opponent, the matchup remains unconfirmed.

Despite rumors of cancellation due to McGregor's recent issues with USADA, the UFC has not officially confirmed the bout. In a recent post on X, 'The Notorious' hinted at possible complications, raising further questions about the status of the matchup:

"I promise the UFC would never even have to announce to me who I am fighting. They could do a surprise announcement out of nowhere, a date, an opponent, completely out of the blue, absolutely anyone, at any time, and I’d be in the gym prepping tactics for it. This is legally binding."

