Ian Garry feels winning a decision was an 'amazing experience', despite wanting to finish every fight

Ian Garry has suggested that despite wanting to secure a finish in every fight, going the three-round distance and winning a decision was an amazing experience.

In what was his second UFC fight, the undefeated welterweight prospect beat Darian Weeks via unanimous decision at the UFC 273 event.

After his impressive win, Garry spoke to BT Sport’s Caroline Pearce and said:

“It felt great. It was an amazing experience to get the full three rounds. Obviously, I want to finish every fight, but I don’t look for the finish. They come. They present themselves when they feel right. And there was a lot of shots that I was just missing the distance on, and that was just because he was awkward. His hands, his defense, was weird. And I was trying to just figure him out.”

UFC Europe @UFCEurope @IanGarryMMA starting to find his flow state and probing for the finish late! @IanGarryMMA starting to find his flow state and probing for the finish late! #UFC273 🇮🇪 @IanGarryMMA starting to find his flow state and probing for the finish late! #UFC273 https://t.co/olAigsB6qc

Garry said he knew Weeks would be unable to take him down. The 24-year-old alluded to the fact that he’s lately been training at the world-renowned Sanford MMA gym in Florida.

He added his takedown defense has improved significantly since moving to the new gym.

The Irishman said he was really fast but needed to work on being more aggressive. Garry said:

“We’re here. We came out. I’m 9-0. I’ve got a win. It’s my second UFC fight. I’ve put on a show. I’ve got the crowds entertained. And now we go back, and we learn, and we do it again.”

‘The Future’ emphasized that he’ll showcase a new, improved, version of himself in his next fight. Furthermore, Garry said that perfection comes with hard work and isn’t given to you overnight.

Watch Ian Garry’s conversation with Caroline Pearce in the video below:

Ian Garry addresses the love shown to him by the UFC

Following his win at UFC 273, Ian Garry’s professional MMA record now stands at 9 wins and 0 losses – with 5 wins via KO/TKO, 1 via submission, and 3 via decision.

Leading up to the UFC 273 PPV (pay-per-view), Garry spoke to MMA Junkie regarding multiple topics. He notably discussed his fight headlining the UFC 273 preliminary card.

The prelim-headliner spot is generally accorded to fighters whom the UFC views as future stars. Praising the UFC for giving him the coveted spot, Garry said:

“It’s awesome. You know what I mean? It’s my second fight in the UFC. They put me on another pay-per-view. I think they know that I’m gonna show up every single time. I think they know what the future holds. I think they see the potential that everyone else sees. And they’re taking advantage of that, as they should.”

