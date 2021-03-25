What is the 2021 Panini Prizm UFC?

2021 Panini Prizm UFC is the first set under Panini's multi-year trading card exclusive with the UFC. It is expected to be released in April. Panini America took the trading card industry by storm when they announced their multi-year exclusive deal with the UFC.

This also marks the end of the journey for the UFC's former partner, Topps. UFC Senior Vice President of Global Consumer Products Tracey Bleszinski made the official announcement in January:

“Many of our fans use collectible trading cards to stay connected to our brand and to their favorite UFC athletes, and Panini America is the industry leader, creating innovative and unique products for our fans to enjoy.”

Panini America has a new deal to be the exclusive trading card maker for UFC, ending Topps' long run: https://t.co/eLMcbfTqJJ pic.twitter.com/IXqvLXOhNT — Sports Collectors Daily (@SportsCollector) January 27, 2021

Panini America is set to make its Octagon debut with a chromium series called Prizm. It will be the only brand making UFC trading cards. Panini America CEO Mark Warsop said:

"This truly is a dream matchup that brings together the unquestioned leaders of trading cards and combat sports for a partnership that will excite and captivate UFC fans and collectors across the globe for years".

Along with the Prizm series, three additional sets are expected to follow up this year. Select, another chromium line like Prizm is expected to be released in July. Chronicles, a brand that folds in many designs and lines, is expected to be released around September. The high-end Immaculate will close out Panini's first year of UFC cards in December.

Details of the 2021 Panini Prizm UFC

Showcasing the stars of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, 2021 Panini Prizm UFC contains a base set with horizontal and vertical layouts. In addition, collectors will be provided a few choices to build a Prizm rainbow.

The Silver Prizm will feature the best and brightest stars of the Octagon alongside short-chased Prizm UFC parallels like Mojo (numbered to 25), Gold (numbered to 10), Octagon (numbered to eight) and Black 1/1s.

Advertisement

2021 Panini Prizm UFC features inserts such as Instant Impact, a special line of cards that will be made available shortly after the event captured on them takes place.

Also amping up the rarity will be the incredibly beautiful Color Blast making its debut in the UFC.