There is a long history of UFC fighters entering the world of sports entertainment, specifically WWE.

Names such as Brock Lesnar, Ken Shamrock, Ronda Rousey, Matt Riddle and more have found great success in both mixed martial arts and professional wrestling, transitioning from combat sports to sports entertainment with relative ease.

Therefore, there is always a path available for UFC fighters to cross over to WWE should they wish. In recent years we have seen the likes of former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez cross over from the UFC to WWE to compete in a professional wrestling match.

But, who could be some of the next UFC fighters to make the jump from MMA to WWE? Let's take a closer look at 5 UFC stars that could transition to WWE.

#5 Daniel Cormier

DC is a former two-weight UFC Champion

It's no secret that Daniel Cormier is a huge WWE fan. The UFC heavyweight fighter regularly posts his thoughts about WWE news and WWE pay per views on social media. Therefore, given his professional wrestling fandom, many members of the WWE Universe have assumed that a fighter with the name recognition and calibre of Daniel Cormier would be a natural fit in WWE once he decides to retire from the UFC.

WWE have even gone as far to have discussions with DC in the past about a future role with the promotion. Triple H has even gone as far to openly discuss the conversations he has had with Cormier, as well as potential positions that the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion could hold with WWE:

"I love Daniel (Cormier), we've obviously talked a lot in the past. We've had conversations about him doing stuff with us in the past whether that's in-ring or whether that's commentary or doing different things."

Two division UFC Champion

Daniel Cormier has had a glittering, hall of fame worthy career as a UFC fighter. DC is a former two-division world champion. By holding the UFC Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight Championships simultaneously, Daniel Cormier became only the second fighter in UFC history to hold world championships in two weight classes at the same time. He is also the first fighter in UFC history to successfully defend world championships in two separate divisions.

Daniel Cormier is set to challenge for the UFC Heavyweight Championship against current champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 252. The final bout in their trilogy of fights, many are speculating that Cormier could retire once the fight is over, regardless of the outcome.

It’s booked. Aug. 15. Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) vs. Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma). Biggest title fight in history of division, in my IMO. Lifetime bragging rights. Winner is the best heavyweight of his era. Loser is not. Doesn’t get bigger than that. pic.twitter.com/tiy3BB8hbv — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 9, 2020

DC also regularly provides colour commentary during UFC events. Therefore, not only could we see Daniel Cormier competing inside of a WWE ring in the future, but we could also hear him behind the microphone in the commentary booth.