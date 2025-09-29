"What was that all about!" - Former UFC fighter reacts after Wanderlei Silva knocked out cold in wild post-fight brawl

Wanderlei Silva’s exhibition boxing match in Sao Paulo turned chaotic after the 49-year-old was knocked out during a post-fight brawl. The former UFC star was taken to hospital, where he received treatment for a fractured nose and facial cuts before being discharged.The incident followed Silva’s disqualification in the fourth round against Acelino Freitas for repeatedly using headbutts. What was meant to be a novelty contest between two Brazilian legends spiraled into an ugly melee.The fallout quickly became viral on social media. Former UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson posted his disbelief after watching footage of Silva collapse from a clean punch during the scuffle. He took to X and wrote:&quot;Just saw the video of Wanderlei Silva getting knocked out in a post-fight brawl, what was that all about!&quot;Check out Derek Brunson's comments below:Brazilian media reported that the blow came from Rafael Freitas, son of Acelino, who had entered the ring amid the confrontation between the two corners. Silva’s longtime teammate Fabricio Werdum later stated that Silva required stitches and described the moment as reckless and dangerous.Freitas, who replaced Vitor Belfort on short notice to face Silva, shifted blame onto the MMA icon's corner and particularly Werdum, accusing him of escalating tensions. The Brazilian National Boxing Council has yet to issue a statement on possible disciplinary action, while the Spaten Fight Night promotion distanced itself from the brawl.Caio Borralho calls Wanderlei Silva brawl a setback for Brazilian fightersCaio Borralho was seemingly frustrated after watching Wanderlei Silva getting knocked out in the post-fight brawl in Sao Paulo. The UFC middleweight criticized the incident as damaging to the image of combat sports in Brazil.Borralho's comments stem from the fact that fighters over the years have been working hard to prove themselves as disciplined professionals. The Brazilian took to X and wrote:&quot;The sport has been fighting for so long for people to see us as decent and civilized beings, why do we do that? Imagine now being a fighter and wanting sponsorship from a big brand in Brazil, and them having this embarrassment from today as a reference? The athletes lose a lot with this.&quot; [Translated from Portuguese]