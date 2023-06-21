What Arjan Bhullar wants next after he beats Anatoly Malykhin: “One thing remains”

Having sat on the sidelines for such a long time, Arjan Bhullar has already got the next few steps of his career mapped out ahead of him.

Before he can start making plans for the future, though, the ONE heavyweight world champion must solidify his status as the very best in the division.

Since becoming the heavyweight kingpin with his commanding win against Brandon Vera over two years ago, ‘Singh’ has been inactive in competition due to several injury setbacks, cancelled fights, and contract negotiations.

In his absence, undefeated Russian superstar Anatoly Malykhin claimed the interim title to set up a huge unification clash as of when Bhullar return.

At ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23, they will finally settle out their differences to determine who is the best heavyweight in the division. The pair will unify their world championship gold at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Confident that he is still the best guy in the division despite all of his time off, ‘Singh’ is looking to make a statement and answer all of the questions that have been thrown at him with his performance on fight night.

In an interview with MMA Underground, Arjan Bhullar spoke about his plans following the clash with Malykhin as he aims to tick something off his bucket list:

“My goal after this fight, one thing remains - we need a live event in India. That is my goal, to bring that live event to the ground now.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Friday Fights 22 will air live and free on ONE Championship’s YouTube page and you wouldn’t want to miss a second of the incredible MMA and striking battles on offer.

