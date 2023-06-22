"What are you doing around other women anyway" - UFC vet Matt Brown gives Conor McGregor stern advice in light of sexual assault allegations

Conor McGregor has landed himself in trouble yet again and UFC vet Matt Brown is asking what all fans are wondering.

'The Notorious' is facing sexual assault allegations following his appearance at the 2023 NBA finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets. This is not the first time the Irishman has faced such charges. He has had multiple accusations but has not been charged for any of them. In the latest episode of The Writer vs. The Fighter, UFC vet Matt Brown was left wondering:

"If I were advising him, which I’m not and never would — I’d advise him to fight me if I advise him of anything — but if I was, I would say keep the f–k out of those situations. What are you doing around other women anyway? Why do they even have the chance to say this shit? We can’t say this enough. Why are you even in this situation where it’s a possibility?"

Matt Brown is not a big fan of the Irishman and the pair have had a lot of 'beef' in the past. However, fans agree with Brown, wondering why there have been a number of sexual assault allegations against McGregor in the last few years.

Michael Bisping defends Conor McGregor amidst sexual assault allegations

It is no secret that many top athletes have been falsely accused of sexual assault and other such charges by people trying to make money off them. Michael Bisping believes this is the case with the latest sexual assault allegations against Conor McGregor. The former UFC champion put out a video on the internet in which he defended the Irishman saying:

"Conor McGregor accused of doing, well forcing himself onto somebody. This whole story is absolute goddamn nonsense. None of it adds up. Now if I'm wrong, then I wholeheartedly apologize. McGregor is very wealthy, clearly a target for people, ambulance chasers. People going after people's hard-earned blood money."

Michael Bisping believes 'ambulance chasers' have made the former double champ a target as a way to make money off him. The Irishman has been accused of sexual assault twice in Ireland in 2019, once in Corsica, France in 2020, and another time in 2021. He has not been charged for any of these cases till date.

