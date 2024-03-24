"What a Beauty" - Fans react as 'pilot' Antonina Shevchenko poses alongside an airplane

Antonina Shevchenko is more than just an MMA fighter and kickboxing champion; she is also a licensed commercial pilot. She recently snapped a picture of herself standing next to an airplane, posting it on Instagram, where she identified herself as the plane's captain.

Naturally, this drew a flock of her fans to the post's comment section, with most of them praising Shevchenko and showering her with compliments. She even drew the praise of other pilots, while a select few complimented the plane itself.

This was the case with one fan, who seemed in awe of the aircraft.

"Thats one sexy machine"

Others, however, focused on Shevchenko herself.

"What a Beauty! The plane not bad either"

A pilot also popped in with a short but positive comment.

"Heck ya!"

Similar sentiments were echoed by others.

"You rock!!!"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Antonina Shevchenko's pilot picture

Shevchenko, like her younger sister Valentina, has an easily identifiable hobby outside of martial arts. Her sister, 'Bullet,' is a firearms enthusiast and often visits the shooting range for practice. The two women are close, having made history as the first sisters to be on the same fight card when they fought at UFC 255.

Unfortunately, the older Shevchenko sister has failed to reach the same heights that her sibling has. While she is still signed to the UFC, she has not fought since 2022 and isn't on the promotion's women's flyweight rankings.

How has Antonina Shevchenko fared in the UFC?

While her sister has left her mark as a former women's flyweight champion and one of the greatest female fighters of all time, Antonina Shevchenko has struggled to replicate her kickboxing dominance in MMA. Despite being a multi-time kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion, it has not translated to her UFC run.

Check out Antonina Shevchenko celebrating her last UFC win:

While Shevchenko won her promotional debut to preserve her then-undefeated 7-0 record, she subsequently tasted defeat against women's MMA pioneer Roxanne Modafferi and hasn't been on a winning streak since. She went on a win-loss run of 10-4.