What is BPC-157? UFC fighter Cortney Casey handed 4-month suspension for using prohibited substance

Cortney Casey recently disclosed that she was handed a four-month suspension by USADA due to unintentional use of a banned substance.

USADA officials announced about Casey's situation through a press release on Thursday. As per the statement, 'Cast Iron' voluntarily reported her usage of a banned substance called BPC-157 on June 21, 2023.

Check out USADA's official statement below:

It's worth noting that Cortney Casey was unaware of this classification when a doctor prescribed BPC-157 to address an undisclosed medical condition. Casey's sanction is retroactive to June 1, 2023, the day she last used the drug. The UFC women's flyweight fighter hasn't competed since a split decision loss to Antonina Shevchenko in July 2022.

BPC-157 is a synthetic peptide with some gastrointestinal advantages which is not a steroid, however, it was prohibited by WADA (the World Anti-Doping Agency) in 2022 owing to a lack of sufficient human trials.

However, the chemical falls under the category of non-approved substances and is strictly prohibited at all times under the UFC's anti-doping policy.

Cortney Casey opens up about her USADA suspension

On September 11, Cortney Casey posted a lengthy statement on her Instagram, where she revealed two important pieces of news. First, 'Cast Iron' disclosed that she is facing sanctions from USADA. In addition to this, she also shared that she is expecting a child.

Casey explained that she had been prescribed medication to address a medical condition, which led to her withdrawal from her last fight against Jasmine Jasudavicius in February. However, it turned out that this medication contained trace amounts of BPC-157. Upon discovering this, she promptly informed USADA about the situation, even though the substance had not been detected in any of her recent drug tests:

"I want to be clear that I self-reported this and I was not flagged due to any positive test. In fact, I did NOT test positive for BPC-157 in any tests collected around the time I was mistakenly using the medication."

She added:

"I am disappointed with my mistake, but I want to make very clear that I had no intention to break any rules or cheat."

Check out Casey's statement below: