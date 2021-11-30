"What a clown show" - Claressa Shields unloads on Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury press conference

Claressa Shields has given her thoughts on the recent Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury U.K. press conference, which erupted into chaos as John, Tyson and Tommy Fury all traded heated barbs with 'The Problem Child'.

The two undefeated boxers are set to compete in December in the main event of a Showtime pay-per-view event. Despite neither fighter having an abundance of bouts on their respective records, they both have huge followings and the card is expected to sell very well.

However, many professional boxers disapprove of this kind of matchup, often stating that it makes a mockery of the sport. Claressa Shields is no different. In a recent interview with FightHype, she said:

"I saw Jake Paul and Tommy Fury press conference. What a clown show. Honestly. What a clown show. But that's what they have to do to sell fights.... People wanna see Jake Paul fight just because of the antics he brings to boxing... We know what's gonna happen."

Claressa Shields on the future of her combat sports career

With Claressa Shields now walking the line between boxing and MMA, she may choose to focus all her time on just one sport, taking a break from the other.

However, for the time being, Shields looks set to bounce between the two, juggling her career in the cage alongside her career in the ring. She recently picked up her first MMA loss, coming up short against Abby Montes at PFL 10 in October.

Her next move will be to defend her IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight titles against Ema Kozin in January 2022. However, she has been clear that she intends on moving forward with her MMA career. She told FightHype:

"I'm not done with MMA. But I do have titles that I have to defend. I don't know if some of you forgot but I am a champion in boxing. I always have been a champion since my third fight. I have three of the major titles at that 160 [pounds]."

Catch FightHype's interview with Claressa Shields below:

