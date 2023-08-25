"What the Coke sees" - Conor McGregor's maniacal laughter with a dollar-bill filter breaks the internet

While there's no doubt that Conor McGregor has worked hard for all his fortunes, the former UFC two-division champion is not the humblest of people.

Be it arriving on his Lamborghini yacht for the Monaco Grand Prix or frequently displaying his lavish lifestyle on social media, the Dubliner has always made it a point to flaunt his incredible wealth.

However, one of McGregor's recent flexes has garnered mixed reactions from his fan base. In an Instagram post, the Irishman can be seen laughing maniacally with a dollar-bill filter turned on.

MMA fandom made sure not to let the opportunity slide and had their fill of fun at the superstar's expense.

Instagram user @heyehru_uwye insinuated that the UFC star is high on narcotics:

"What the Coke sees."

Another user, @pancho_eastwood, continued on the narcotics narrative, saying:

"❄️ is a helluva dr*g."

MMA influencer Nina-Marie Daniele wrote:

"Michael Chandler’s bank account when the Conor check hits the bank 🤑😂."

@randyyanas opined McGregor is drunk:

"Conor’s drinking again."

Instagram user @rskyully stated:

"Bros officially lost it."

Another user @iamlukomsky inquired:

"Is this the bill you use for ❄️ ?"

A concerned fan, @ernestosanz5, wrote:

"Bro, there's no f*****g way you can pass a single USADA test like that. ❄️"

Another netizen @marcusdeegan stated:

"Uncle Benjamin Mcgregor 💸."

@danny.michael wrote:

"The f*****g King of money.🔥🔥🔥"

In another reaction, @straightleft.mma stated:

"They think I’m toast, but I’m still the bread"

When Joe Rogan approved of Conor McGregor's lavish lifestyle

Conor McGregor's social media is enough to realize that there are few luxuries the Irishman hasn't sampled. However, many fight fans and pundits disapprove of the superstar's lifestyle, which they think might be detrimental to his career.

Joe Rogan, for one, wants 'The Notorious' to live life on his own terms. During episode #1997 of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the UFC commentator defended McGregor's extravagant lifestyle, saying:

"Why do you become successful in the first place? So you can live like a f*****g baller. That's what Conor is doing... [You can wait to party when you're older] or you can be jacked in your yacht, which is what you want... I want him to do what he wants to do."

Rogan added:

"If Conor McGregor wants to f*****g buy diamonds and lay around in the sun, I'm all there for it. The guy earned every f*****g penny he got. I'm happy for him, I salute him."

Catch Joe Rogan's comments on Conor McGregor below (0:23):

Catch the full podcast below: