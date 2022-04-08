"What a company!" - Conor McGregor congratulates Endeavour CEO for "half a b" payout

Conor McGregor has congratulated Endeavor executive and UFC part-owner Ari Emanuel for his massive 2021 payout.

'The Notorious' took to Twitter to congratulate Emanuel and Patrick Whitesell on their "half a b" pay package. McGregor wrote:

"What a company! Congrats ari and pat on the latest packets, half a b. Tasty!"

However, the former two-division champion appears to have exaggerated his comments. SEC filings showed that Emanuel received a payout of $308,177,233, while Whitesell pocketed $123 million.

A report from the Wall Street Journal noted that Emanuel's package is the largest for any Hollywood executive. On top of that, the outlet pointed out that his payout is now the highest for any CEO in the S&P 500.

"Her hooks are bombs" - Conor McGregor hypes up Paradigm Sports teammate Mackenzie Dern ahead of latter's UFC 273 bout

In the same tweet, Conor McGregor threw his support behind strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern, with whom he shares the same team of representatives. McGregor continued:

"Rooting for @ParadigmSports team mate @MackenzieDern here! The sheer confidence radiating here! Incredible! Really exciting fight this one! The Tiny Tornado vs The Brazilian Bomb!"

A few moments later, McGregor followed up on his statement by heaping more praise on his teammate. 'The Notorious' claimed Dern's striking was understated, describing her hooks as "bombs." He sent out another tweet, saying:

"Her hooks are bombs. Make no mistake about it, this grapple fighter will take your head clean off your shoulders with her hooks. Real Power Overhands!"

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA @addyyyy_m @ParadigmSports

Dern, of course, is primarily known for her prowess on the mat. A former Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion, she boasts four submission wins in the UFC and a total of seven overall.

The 29-year-old will look to return to the win column against Tecia Torres on the main card of Saturday's UFC 273 pay-per-view event. Speaking about her opponent in an interview with MMA Junkie, Dern said:

"I think Tecia’s looking so good, I’m happy to be fighting her at this time in her career. I think she had gone from a losing streak, but just losing from all former champions so now she’s definitely kind of overwhelming the girls and that’s why I say this is gonna be a firework fight because I don’t know what’s gonna be her strategy, but I feel like she’s gonna come and try and overwhelm me like she’s been doing her last fights."

