What is Conor McGregor’s partner Dee Devlin’s net worth in 2024?

Conor McGregor's fiancée Dee Devlin is a very wealthy woman and boasts a lucrative net worth of her own, in addition to the Irishman's own riches. She is said to have a net worth of $20 million. She owes her wealth to her work as a model, influencer, and businesswoman.

Devlin is reportedly an important cog in McGregor's management team, tasked with with overseeing the Irishman's finances and training schedules. She also sponsors products on Instagram, collecting large sums of money due to her 2 million followers on the app.

Various sources report her $20 million net worth, including the Irish Mirror, RSVP Live, inkl, and FreshersLive.

Devlin has been a part of McGregor's enoutrage for years, having been by his side during his conquest of the UFC featherweight division, which culminated in a 13-second knockout over José Aldo.

She is also notable for always being cageside at her fiancé's side, win or lose. Not long ago, she was spotted next to the Irishman, rubbing his chest as he sat next to Jake Gyllenhaal at a UFC event. Both men are set to star in a 2025 remake of action movie classic 'Road House'.

Unfortunately, things haven't been all-positive for the couple. McGregor has been repeatedly spotted in the company of other women, some of which has led to public relations scandals and sexual assault allegations.

How many children does Dee Devlin have with Conor McGregor?

Conor McGregor is a family man, and due to his massive wealth, can afford to have multiple children. He and Dee Devlin have four children together, with Conor Jr. being their firstborn, a six-year old boy.

Their second child, meanwhile, is Croia Mairead, their four-year old daughter. Rian is the couple's third child, another boy, who is two years old. Their fourth child was born on Nov. 30, 2023. Named Mack, he is the the couple's third son.