What are the allegations against Conor McGregor? 2023 NBA Finals Game 4 rape allegations explored

Former UFC star Conor McGregor is currently on the hot seat as he's being accused of rape during Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals. Ariel Mitchell, the attorney of the person accusing the fighter, has even drafted demand letters of the events that transpired during the Heat's collapse.

According to the allegations, McGregor made his move following the conclusion of Game 4, where the Denver Nuggets won 108-95. The fighter allegedly sexually and violently assaulted a woman while the two were inside the men's bathroom. After this was brought up, he quickly denied all allegations.

Mitchell's demand letters were received by the UFC, the Miami Heat and the Irish star. The UFC has released a statement addressing the case.

"The organization is aware of the recent allegations regarding Conor McGregor and will continue to gather additional details regarding the incident. UFC will allow the legal process to play out before making any additional statements."

According to the representative of McGregor, the stated claims are false and that it wouldn't damage the starfighter.

Based on the accounts of Mitchell's demand letters, the NBA and the Heat's security separated the victim and her friend. This led her to be inside the men's bathroom, where the alleged rape happened.

"According to the letters, the woman was able to get McGregor off of her by telling him she had to urinate ... but then McGregor allegedly forced her to have oral sex with him." TMZ wrote.

