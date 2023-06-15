Who is Ariel Mitchell? All about Conor McGregor’s attorney who declined rape allegations on MMA star during NBA Finals Game 4

Ariel Mitchell, the attorney of the accuser of Conor McGregor, claimed the allegations that he raped someone during an event. Recently, news broke out that the MMA icon and loudmouth was accused of rape during Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals.

Based on her LinkedIn profile, it's seen that Mitchell is based out of Miami-Fort Lauderdale Area. Additionally, she is the founder of The Law Office of Ariel E Mitchell. Not much is known of the lawyer, however, a previous article stated from February accused Ariel of bribing a witness to change their testimony.

He has denied the allegations A woman says Conor McGregor raped her at Game 4 of the NBA Finals, per @TMZ_Sports He has denied the allegations A woman says Conor McGregor raped her at Game 4 of the NBA Finals, per @TMZ_Sports He has denied the allegations https://t.co/zkJuHYxvSd

Following Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat, Ariel Mitchell drafted demand letters on behalf of the woman accusing McGregor. Based on her accounts, the UFC star made his move after the game and had help from the Heat's security.

McGregor has denied the accusations about his alleged rape.

