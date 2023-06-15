Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about Conor McGregor expecting another child, John Gotti III's ongoing threats at Floyd Mayweather, and more.

#3 Ex-UFC star Yoel Romero skips face-off for an unbelievable reason

Yoel Romero did not attend Bellator 297 face-off with his opponent Vadim Nemkov for a very surprising reason.

Fans were taken aback when the 'Soldier of God' did not show up at the venue, the 99th floor of the Chicago Willis Tower Building. The organizers arranged a screen for Romero to be present at the face-off virtually, which got fans talking on social media.

Press conference host Chael Sonnen decided not to keep fans in the darkness for too long. He revealed that Romero did not attend the face-off because of his fear of heights.

"Do you guys know why he's not here today? Oh, I hope you guys know... Turns out he's scared of heights... He was scared to come to the press conference when he found out what floor it's on, and quite frankly, I really don't blame him. Guys, we're up here pretty high, aren't we?"

Bellator confirmed it by sharing the segment on their official Twitter.

Watch Sonnen's comments below:

#2 Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin expecting a fourth child

While fans are waiting with bated breath for Conor McGregor to announce his next UFC fight, he went ahead and made a different reveal on Wednesday.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, the UFC megastar revealed that he and fiancee Dee Devlin were expecting a fourth child. While talking about his kids with the hosts of the show, the Irishman added that they had 'another one on the way.'

Watch McGregor's reveal below:

#1 John Gotti III sends more cold threats to Floyd Mayweather

John Gotti III, the grandson of the notorious Gambino crime family head John Gotti, competed against Floyd Mayweather in an ill-fated fight last weekend. What started off as an exhibition fight ended in an all-out violent brawl between the two teams.

'Money' has remained silent since the incident, but Gotti III has lashed out at the boxer multiple times on social media. He even tagged Mayweather's former dancing partner, UFC star Conor McGregor, seeking his support.

The 30-year-old recently posted a series of Instagram stories. He called out Mayweather for a rematch in New York, the mobster family's home turf. He promised to bring 'heavy hitters' and leave Mayweather 'in the street'.

"Let's do it again, this time your whole team getting left in the street @floydmayweather. Me and this girl @floydmayweather run it back in New York. Who in? This time I'm bringing heavy hitters."

He also retaliated against Joe Rogan siding with Floyd Mayweather on this matter. Gotti III has been suspended for six months by the commission for attacking Mayweather after the referee's intervention.

Poll : 0 votes