What does no contest mean in the UFC? Exploring the anticlimactic end to Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane

A &quot;no contest&quot; typically arises from unfortunate events that occur during a combat sports event. One notable incident happened during the headliner matchup between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane at the UFC 321 pay-per-view event.Let’s delve deeper into the intricacies of how such results can occur in a combat sports fight.What does no contest mean in the UFC?In general terms, a &quot;no contest&quot; in the UFC means a fight ends without a winner or loser. This can happen when a fight is stopped prematurely for reasons beyond the fighters' control or when a ruling is overturned after the event.A no-contest is different from a disqualification (DQ), which occurs when a fighter intentionally commits a foul. In contrast, a no-contest results from accidental circumstances.During the heavyweight championship fight between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane, an accidental eye poke occurred amidst high-speed striking exchanges. Gane inadvertently poked Aspinall in the eyes, prompting referee Jason Herzog to immediately intervene when Aspinall indicated that he had been struck in the eyes.The fight action was paused, and Aspinall was given up to five minutes to recover. However, he struggled to keep his eyes open and expressed concerns about his impaired visibility. The referee then called in the ringside physician for an examination.Ultimately, Aspinall stated that his vision had been compromised and that he could not continue the fight. As a result, Herzog stopped the fight and declared it a no-contest. With the official results, it was determined that Aspinall would retain the heavyweight championship, while Gane missed another opportunity to win the title.According to reports, Aspinall has been taken to a hospital for further examination of his injured eyes. As for Gane, the Frenchman immediately apologized for the unfortunate incident that occurred during their fight at UFC 321.