"What the f**k are you on" - Michael Chandler leaves MMA fans awestruck with pictures of ripped physique ahead of UFC 309

Michael Chandler is completely dialed in heading into UFC 309. The top lightweight recently shared pictures of himself on X, showcasing his astonishing physique ahead of his rematch with Charles Oliveira, which has left fans jaw-dropped.

While Chandler has always carried a well-muscled frame, the pictures of him ahead of UFC 309, snapped hours before the weigh-ins later this evening, reveal an extremely vascular physique. Not only does he seem to hold very little body fat, he has also achieved the grainy skin texture that professional bodybuilders do.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Naturally, fans couldn't help but point out how exceptional Chandler looks. One fan even suggested that Chandler pursue bodybuilding if he captures UFC lightweight gold.

"U should just do body building after u get the belt."

Others merely expressed simple amazement.

"These pictures are actually insane"

Some even accused Chandler of using performance-enhancing drugs due to his vascularity.

"I mean, I'm a huge fan but what the f**k are you on? 38 years old with those leg veins?"

This was echoed by another fan.

"Are you on juice?"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Michael Chandler's physique

Chandler has been in a perpetual training camp since 2023, as he was preparing for an expected bout with Conor McGregor. Unfortunately, frequent delays and an eventual withdrawal of the Irishman from UFC 303 robbed him of the chance to face him. Chandler, though, continued training.

Now, he is set to rematch Oliveira tomorrow. A win over 'do Bronx' will almost certainly propel Chandler into title contention despite how poorly he has fared in his last four fights, going 1-3.

Michael Chandler lost to Charles Oliveira in their first fight

Michael Chandler's lone crack at UFC lightweight gold took place at UFC 262. At the time, the title had been vacated by Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired from MMA following the death of his father. When the two locked horns, they had a thrilling battle that ended with an Oliveira win.

Check out the first match-up between Michael Chandler vs. Charles Oliveira below:

Expand Tweet

While Chandler rocked and dropped Oliveira badly in round one, Oliveira came back in round two to knock him down with a picture-perfect left hook, setting up the finishing sequence. A hurt Chandler retreated from 'do Bronx,' who chased him down, dropping him again before TKO'ing him with ground-and-pound.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback