What is former UFC champion Anderson Silva's net worth?

Anderson Silva's net worth is unconfirmed, but sources suggest that the UFC legend has amassed a fortune between $8 and $18 million. Hailing from Brazil, the former UFC champion became a U.S citizen in 2019. Anderson Silva had a significantly successful mixed martial arts career, including the longest title reign in UFC history at 2457 days. Anderson Silva has earned $600,000 per appearance on average since his loss to Chris Weidman in 2013.

Apart from this, Anderson Silva has earned income through various bonuses throughout his career. His recent bonus earnings include a $200,000 win bonus for his fight against Derek Brunson in 2017 UFC 208 and a $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus for the clinical striking display against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 234. Anderson Silva has also had many sponsorship deals with various brands and organizations, including the sports marketing company 9INE, the Corinthians soccer team in Brazil, and Burger King. According to sources, Anderson Silva's career earnings total $8,732,000.

Anderson Silva's last fight

Anderson Silva faced Uriah Hall in his last fight inside the octagon. One of the most refined fighters to ever grace the Octagon, Anderson Silva entered the fight as a +180 underdog, according to OddsShark.com. The first two rounds were marked with inactivity and Anderson Silva was saved by the bell after being knocked down at the end of the third. Uriah Hall stopped Anderson Silva at 1 minute and 24 seconds of the fourth round via TKO. Fans around the world realized that there would not be a moment of magic from 'The Spider' after Urial Hall clipped Silva with a right hand and finished him with a flurry on the ground.

The fight was promoted as Anderson Silva's last fight in the UFC but Silva himself did not commit to it. When asked if it would be his retirement fight, Silva said:

I don't know. First, I go back home and go see with my team and everything. Let's see. Because it's tough to say it's my last or not. This is my air. This is what I do for my entire life and with my heart. Let's go see.