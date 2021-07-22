What is former UFC star Paige VanZant's net worth in 2021?

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant's net worth, as of July 2021, is estimated to be around $1 million according to MDDailyrecord and Wealthypersons.

VanZant is currently signed with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. She parted ways with the UFC after the last fight on her contract with the promotion at UFC 251. She was submitted by Amanda Ribas in her final appearance.

UFC star Paige VanZant wants equal pay. She says she makes more money through sponsored social media posts than she does in competitions. https://t.co/EouRgeg1fK — CNN (@CNN) August 28, 2019

VanZant's split with the UFC had been many years in the offing. She stated on multiple occasions that she felt undervalued as an athlete in the promotion. In a 2019 interview with Ariel Helwani, she said:

"With endorsements, I make way more money sitting at home posting pictures on Instagram than I do fighting. With endorsement deals and everything I pull in from social media, I would actually be at a loss just taking a fight. If I were to stop everything I do outside of fighting and just fight, I would be at a loss unfortunately, by a long shot. So it’s just with TV endorsements, all the things I do, coming off of Sports Illustrated, it’s just like, if I’m going to keep breaking my arm, if I’m going to keep bleeding and sacrificing for this sport, I feel like it’s all fighters and all female fighters need to be recognized.”

What are the contributors to Paige VanZant's net worth?

Paige VanZant has been in the media spotlight for quite some time. She became a staple in the world of women's mixed martial arts after signing with the UFC in 2014.

The UFC platform helped her reach millions of fans, which would would expand her stardom outside the octagon.

As discussed in her 2019 interview with Helwani, Paige VanZant began receiving various endorsement deals and making the most of the social media spotlight.

Paige VanZant: "I made more money on Dancing with the Stars than I have in my entire UFC career combined" | https://t.co/H7GxmvICZ8 pic.twitter.com/RXDI6Squjm — The Mac Life (@TheMacLife) June 24, 2020

Her success outside the octagon peaked after her split with the UFC. Furthermore, the split came hand-in-hand with a lucrative contract with the BKFC.

Paige VanZant also monetizes her sexual appeal within her fanbase. With the concept of exclusive content websites gaining traction, Paige VanZant has apparently sky-rocketed in terms of financial success after starting her own.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, she revealed that she was making more with her website in a month than she is with her entire BKFC contract. She said:

"Yes, I will say that. So you know, when I signed with the BKFC, the bare knuckle boxing, I was making more money than I made in my entire UFC career. Now I'm making more money than my entire BKFC contract in like a month. It's pretty crazy."

.@paigevanzant shares a glimpse of just how successful the launch of her exclusive fan content site has been:



"Now I'm making more money than my entire BKFC contract in like a month."



Watch full video: https://t.co/BBYkusf4CA pic.twitter.com/MiJFxfmB1A — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 1, 2021

Paige VanZant's website, paigefanzant.com, charges $9.99 per month as a subscription fee. Only subscribers can access the content on the website.

Edited by Harvey Leonard