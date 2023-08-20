What happened to Austin Hubbard's leg? Explaining compartment syndrome suffered by UFC 292 fighter

Austin Hubbard suffered a second-round submission loss against Kurt Holobaugh in the TUF 31 lightweight finale at the UFC 292 prelims. While 'Thud' missed his shot at a UFC contract this time out, he has had a two-year stint with the promotion before.

Hubbard is best remembered for being afflicted with a rare condition called compartment syndrome which could have potentially cost him his career. Hubbard bounced back from a failed UFC debut against Davi Ramos with a decision win over Kyle Prepolec at UFC Vancouver in 2019.

Hubbard passed out in an elevator after the fight due to excessive blood pressure in his right thigh. 'Thud' was rushed to the Richmond Hospital in British Columbia where his thigh had to be cut open to release the pressure.

While Austin Hubbard took multiple leg kicks from Prepolec in the fight, doctors couldn't confirm whether that was the reason for the condition, especially with leg kicks being fairly common in the sport.

UFC doctors told Hubbard that he was the first case of compartment syndrome in the 26-year history of the promotion. 'Thud' thankfully was back in action within six months and went back and forth in the UFC before being released in 2021.

Austin Hubbard talks about compartment syndrome in leg

According to Austin Hubbard's teammate Curtis Blaydes, 'Thud's' right leg was as hard as a watermelon after his fight against Kyle Prepolec. Howard's coaches at the Elevation Fight Team assessed the situation and all plans of going out to celebrate his victory were dropped.

They were holding Hubbard up in the elevator when he passed out and the ambulance was called. 'Thud' said recalling his experience:

“I said ‘I think I’m just going to go up to my room and relax. I don’t think I’m going to make the trip back to downtown and celebrate and everything’. The pain was getting pretty bad. As I was getting up to my room, my coaches were helping me up in the elevator and taking me up into my room, and luckily they were holding me because I actually passed out.” h/t Flo Combat

Doctors also told Hubbard that it he would never get compartment syndrome in the same spot again as the fascia had been cut.

