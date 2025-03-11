"What happened to the good old days?" - Chael Sonnen shocked judges didn’t favor Alex Pereira on UFC 313 scorecards

UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen is not content with the judges scoring the UFC 313 main event in Magomed Ankalaev’s favour. At UFC 313, Ankalaev dethroned Alex Pereira via unanimous decision.

The judges' scorecard did not sit well with a portion of the MMA community. Some even alleged that the Russian fighter did not do enough to earn the UFC light heavyweight strap.

Although Pereira had a subpar performance at UFC 313, he showed tremendous takedown defense and did not let his foe take the game to the ground.

Sonnen, who thinks that "to beat the champion you really gotta beat the champion", said this on a recent Instagram video, after 'Poatan's' UFC 313 loss:

"What happened to the good old days when the biggest star in the sport could go out there and underperform a little bit and the judges would give a screw job to the less popular guy. I could tell you plenty of times throughout history where Alex Pereira would still be wearing that belt, which is to beat the champion, you really got to beat the champion."

Sonnen added:

"I’m not sure that the Alex Pereira that I saw isn’t the greatest Alex Pereira that I’ve ever seen. Alex is somebody that you can do takedown and beat up, particularly if you've got a wrestling background, particularly if you’ve got a wrestling background from Dagestan. That’s the story. He never went down once."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Sonnen wants the Brazilian to move to heavyweight and face interim champion Tom Aspinall over a rematch with Ankalaev.

Tom Aspinall believes a potential Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira bout is now off the charts

Following Alex Pereira’s loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313, Tom Aspinall believes that the chances of a superfight at heavyweight between 'Bones' and 'Poatan' is off the charts. With that, the Brit has inched even closer to a title unification bout with Jones, which could come to fruition this summer.

In a recent YouTube video on Aspinall's channel, he said:

"That’s off the table now, the Alex Pereira fight at heavyweight or any other weight really. I mean, I guess he could still fight him at light heavyweight, but it won’t be for a title. Yeah Jon, there’s only one way, there's only one thing to do, mate. Sign the contract, and let’s get a date going."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (14:16):

