What happened to Kyle Daukaus' face?

Kyle Daukaus suffered three fractures to his face following a knee strike from Roman Dolidze during their UFC Austin fight on June 18. Dolidze won the fight via KO in the very first round.

Daukaus was taken into surgery last Thursday and had three plates attached to his face as part of the procedure. The fighter suffered two orbital fractures and a fractured eye socket during the bout.

Despite successful surgery, the Philadelphian will have to wait a bit longer for the swelling to fully subside. Earlier today, Daukaus updated fans about his injuries in a video uploaded to his Instagram handle:

"During the fight, I got kneed, obviously. As soon as the knee landed it kind of broke my face in kind of three places... Went down to Jefferson Hospital, got everything taken care of... The surgery went well. It was last Thursday. I got three plates put in unfortunately, in my face. I've got three plates on my actual face. Then I have one underneath my eye ball."

He said that it was going to take six to eight weeks to recover as opposed to a full year, which he initially expected.

Watch Daukaus' post-fight interview at UFC Vegas 48:

The fighter currently holds a pro MMA record of 11 wins against three losses and one no-contest.

How the fight between Kyle Daukaus and Roman Dolidze transpired

The prelims bout between Roman Dolidze and Kyle Daukaus was all too short. The 33-year-old Georgian Dolidze took just 73 seconds to dispatch Daukaus.

After catching the American with a left hand, Dolidze immediately pressured him to the side of the cage. Once Daukaus was pressed against the octagon fence, Dolidze landed a high knee strike to his opponent's face, sending the American to the canvas.

Watch Roman Dolidze land the knee strike on Kyle Daukaus:

Dolidze followed his knee strike with a flurry of punches on his opponent, which prompted referee Mike Beltran to stop the contest in the very first round.

Roman Dolidze is currently on a two-fight win streak and is 4-1 with the UFC. The fighter also holds an overall record of 10-1 in his pro MMA career.

