"What happens if this rock falls?" - When Jon Jones crawled a narrow cave to overcome claustrophobia ahead of UFC 247

Jon Jones is arguably the greatest mixed martial artist to ever grace the sport, but it isn't just because of his physical prowess.

Being the most dominant champion in the history of the UFC's light heavyweight division, Jones has surpassed some of the best names the roster has had to offer. However, it is his strong mental fortitude that brings him to the forefront of a very elite group of winners.

Leading up to his UFC 247 showdown against fellow contender Dominick Reyes, Jon Jones was once again sharpening his tools during his camp. While making the necessary adjustments to accommodate Reyes' style, Jones also decided to overcome his serious case of claustrophobia. Crawling into a cave with some of his companions, 'Bones' took to social media to explain his experience -

"...None of us had cell phone reception, and none of us were professionals. But we kept moving forward anyways. Was honestly one of the most scariest and mentally challenging things I’ve ever done. I’m glad I did it, I’m learning to live on the other side of fear, God has not given us a spirit of fear. I’ve learned that often times on the other side of our insecurities and fears are great rewards. I put my mind through a test and I passed, woke up this morning a little sore but victorious"

Describing the cave as being pitch black with tiny crevices, Jones described his consistent fear of not making it out. Moving with individuals who aren't professionals just heightened his level of anxiety, but like he so often has done inside the octagon, Jones found a way to get through it successfully.

Following his win against Reyes, Jones decided to relinquish his light heavyweight title for good. While talks of a potential title defense against the now current champion Jan Blachowicz made the rounds, the plan was quickly scrapped in lieu of Jon Jones' next challenge, a move to the famed UFC heavyweight division.

What is Jon Jones up to now?

Currently, Jon Jones is training hard to keep his weight intact for a possible blockbuster pay-per-view headliner against UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

After making a whopping demand of $8 - $10 million dollars as his fight fee, Jon Jones is surely making his presence felt to UFC president Dana White. Not impressed with Dana's decision to downplay his importance after the Ngannou-Stipe rematch, Jones seemed to be looking at other avenues for business.

I just want respectable numbers, so that I don’t feel like a fool entering the biggest fight of my life. — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 31, 2021

