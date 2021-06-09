What high school did Bryce Hall go to?

Social media sensation Bryce Hall went to Howard High School in Ellicott City, Maryland. He graduated from the institution in 2016.

It's safe to assume that because Bryce Hall is a huge celebrity today - known for his work on many platforms like TikTok, Instagram, YouNow, Vine, etc. - that he was one of the most popular kids in high school. However, that is far from the truth.

Bryce Hall has revealed that he was bullied in high school. What it was about him that attracted bullies remains up for speculation, as Hall did not divulge any more information about his experiences.

But Hall did reveal that the bullying took its toll on his well-being. In a 2018 tweet, he wrote-

"I was always bullied in school and I remember how much of a mess I was, now the kids who used to bully me hit me up telling me congratulations that im living the dream in LA...Trust in the journey, just dont let them win."

Bryce Hall also expressed what he thinks of high school while comparing it to his city of residence, LA.

"LA is just one BIG highschool... drama, fake friends, fights, partying, the popular kids, the lame kids, the kids with no future, the bullies, the hoes, the haters, the druggies ... im literally in highschool all over again."

When is Bryce Hall fighting Austin McBroom?

Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom will headline the YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event.

The event, dubbed 'Battle of the Platforms', will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

All the stars on this card are social media personalities and have huge fan-bases. So you can expect the event to go down as one of the biggest events of 2021. 'Battle of Platforms' will take place on June 12, 2021.

Here is the lineup for the event:

Austin McBroom vs Bryce Hall (main event)

AnEsonGib vs Tayler Holder

Deji vs Vinniehacker

DDG vs Nate Wyatt

Faze Jarvis vs Michaelle

Tanner Fox vs Ryland Storms

Landon McBroom vs Ben Azelart

Ryan Johnston vs Cale Saurage

