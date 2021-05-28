What is Jon Jones' current weight as he prepares for Francis Ngannou super fight?

Jon Jones currently weighs around 250 lbs as per his most recent update on social media. Jon Jones has been bulking up since the better part of last year to prepare for his UFC return in the heavyweight division. While the former light-heavyweight king seems to have no trouble adding an extra 40-50 lbs, his weight has fluctuated within that bracket.

In February, Jon Jones posted a video of himself hitting pads with striking coach Mike Winkeljohn. He weighed 252 lbs at the time.

Jones would then cut down to 245 lbs in March before putting on weight again. In an Instagram story posted at the beginning of April, 'Bones' poked fun at his daughters for losing a race to a 255-lbs man. Most recently, Jon Jones was seen hitting 20 mph on a treadmill when he weighed 250 lbs. Jones wrote in the caption:

"250lbs sprinting 20mph."

It should be noted that Francis Ngannou came in at a staggering 263 lbs for his title fight against Stipe Miocic at UFC 260. Miocic, meanwhile, weighed in at a mere 234 lbs, and we can only wonder whether the 30-pound weight difference affected the outcome of the fight.

Jon Jones will have to wait for his heavyweight debut

Having dominated the UFC's 205 lbs division for the larger part of a decade, Jon Jones was expected to get a shot at the heavyweight title in his divisional debut. However, after Jones and the UFC's fallout over appropriate remuneration, the mega-fight against Francis Ngannou seems to have taken a backseat for now.

Dana White tells @HeidiAndrol that @francis_ngannou's first title defense is "one of the fights we're working on" for UFC 265 on Aug. 7. pic.twitter.com/QxJfYgDM4z — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 23, 2021

As per reports, the UFC is instead working on a matchup between Derrick Lewis and Francis Ngannou for 'The Predator's' first title defense. While UFC president Dana White was initially reluctant to book a rematch, he recently confirmed that the fight would take place this summer. Dana White told TSN's Aaron Bronsteter:

"No, we are working on that fight. That fight [Lewis vs. Ngannou 2] is going to happen this summer.”

