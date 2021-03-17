"I'm back down to 245 pounds" - Jon Jones looks comfortable at heavyweight in new training footage

Jon Jones has reached his goal of 245 pounds on his journey towards the UFC heavyweight championship.

Fighting at light heavyweight for the whole of his career, 'Bones' has consolidated himself as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. But that's not enough for him. He does not want there to be any doubt.

Jon Jones has vacated his 205 lb belt once more, this time pursuing the dream of becoming a heavyweight champion and putting an end to the debate of who is the best fighter ever.

As most heavyweight contenders are naturally bigger than him, Jones knows that the task will require a long time of training and adapting to the new weight.

But Jones seems comfortable, quick on his feet, weighing 245 lb. He shared a video of his latest training session, where he promises to put on even more weight.

"It feels good to be hitting mitts more consistently again. [I] don't think it's the best for my bulking, considering that I'm back down to 245 pounds. I will admit I feel good at this weight. Let's just see where the cards land. My goal is to compete a lot bigger," wrote Jon Jones.

UFC president Dana White has already confirmed that Jon Jones will compete for the heavyweight championship in his next fight, supposedly happening in summer 2021.

'Bones' will face either current champion Stipe Miocic or challenger Francis Ngannou. The two met before in 2018 when Miocic won the bout via unanimous decision.

Jon Jones is committed to becoming a heavyweight champion

UFC 239 Jones v Santos

Speaking to ESPN's Marc Raimondi after making the decision to move up and compete at heavyweight, Jon Jones acknowledged that he would need time and dedication to adapt to the new weight class.

"I'm trying to change my whole makeup. There are some guys that are way bigger than me up there. I'm just constantly pushing... I have to commit my whole life to this project. I'm committed."

He also criticized former light heavyweight opponent Alexander Gustafsson, who made the transition to heavyweight but was defeated by Fabricio Werdum.

"I don't think [Gustafsson] did it the right way. Just because you gain some extra pounds doesn't mean you're ready to compete against these boys that were born that way. You've got to really take your time, find your body, find your feet, your new speed, your new rhythm. And then go up there and play the game," Jon Jones said.

Do you think Jon Jones has a chance of winning the heavyweight championship?