"What a lady" - Fans spellbound as Paige VanZant poses by the pool in a black swimsuit

Paige VanZant has once again left her fans abuzz with a recent set of Instagram pictures. This time, the former UFC two-division fighter shared four images of her posing in a black bikini by a private pool. As has often been the case, her fans were quick to flock to the post's comment section to sing their praises of her.

A large percentage of fans reacted to her pictures with the usual stream of heart and heart-eye emojis, while others used their words to marvel at her physical appearance. This has become the norm for VanZant, and given how lucrative social media modeling has become for her, she can only go higher from here.

One fan merely complimented VanZant on the photoshoot.

"These are (insert fire emoji)"

Meanwhile, another fan seemed stunned by her.

"What a lady"

These sentiments continued to be echoed throughout her comment section.

"You're a knockout Paige"

Others offered similar but tamer, flattery.

"Beautiful"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Paige VanZant's new Instagram pictures

While her work on both Instagram and OnlyF*ns appears to be her main focus now, with the latter drawing record earnings for her, VanZant is not quite ready to fully give up on fighting, despite her three-year absence from any combat sport. Thus, she disclosed that she is making a return to fighting.

However, instead of bare-knuckle boxing like she had previously claimed, VanZant will instead make her professional boxing debut. However, there's little information on her upcoming bout. Neither her opponent nor the division has been revealed, but VanZant estimated a return date in May or June.

Paige VanZant is one of several UFC hype trains that were massively derailed

At one point, Paige VanZant was upheld, alongside Sage Northcutt, as the torchbearers of a new generation of UFC fighters. She was paid more than several tenured roster-mates and was given a promotional push, but failed to find proper success, as a submission loss to Rose Namajunas derailed her momentum.

Check out Paige VanZant's submission loss to Rose Namajunas:

Expand Tweet

Thereafter, she never embarked on another win streak for the rest of her career and hasn't won a fight in any combat sport she has pursued since 2019, when she armbarred the now 4–6 Rachael Ostovich.