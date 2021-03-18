What you need to know about Mike Tyson's brother Rodney Tyson

While Mike Tyson is known for battering his opponents inside the ring, his brother Rodney Tyson is a surgeon who saves lives for a living. Elder to Mike by five years, Rodney Tyson is a brain surgeon who has come to the aid of Mike Tyson's friends many times. Opening up about his brother on his podcast, Mike Tyson told Canelo Alvarez -

"I have a brother that's a brain surgeon. I can f***ing barely read and write and this guy's a brain surgeon and s***. A couple of my friends were shot, he went there and sewn them up. One friend says, "Mike, that's your brother? Yes it is my brother.""

While Mike Tyson was mostly brought up by his mother alone, his brother was in the picture as well. However, Mike felt he had nothing in common with his elder brother Rodney, who was considered a good child on the whole. Whereas Mike had been arrested 38 times by the time he was 13.

In his biography, The Undisputed Truth, Tyson wrote extensively about the relationship with his sibling. Referring to his brother as "weird," Tyson wrote -

“We’re black guys from the ghetto and he was like a scientist – he had these little test tubes and was always experimenting. I was like: "White people do this stuff." He once went to the chemistry lab at Pratt Institute, a nearby college, and got some chemicals to do an experiment. A few days later, when he was out, I snuck into his room and started adding water to his test tubes, and I blew out the whole back window, starting a fire in his room.”

Mike Tyson did not bond well with his brother

Mike Tyson, who has 40 knockout victories to his credit, is poles apart from his brother Rodney. The former heavyweight champion has confessed to troubling his brother as a child. In one specific incident, Mike Tyson decided to take things a notch higher by teaming up with their sister, Denise. Recalling the episode, Tyson said -

“I fought with him a lot, but it was just typical stuff. Except for the day that I cut him with a razor. He had beaten me up for some reason and then he had gone to sleep. My sister, Denise, and I were watching one of those doctor-type soap operas and she said: "We could do that and Rodney could be the patient." So we rolled up his sleeve and got to work on his left arm, "scalpel," I said, and my sister handed me the razor. I cut him a bit and he started bleeding. I said: "We need the alcohol, nurse" and she passed it to me and I poured it onto his cuts. He woke up screaming and yelling, chasing us around the house – he still has those slices to this day.”

Mike Tyson recently faced Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout, which ended in a draw.