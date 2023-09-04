"What's Dillon cooking?" - Fans react as Dillon Danis and Adin Ross share awkward conversation about Youtuber's ex-girlfriend

Dillon Danis and Adin Ross met up in real life to train in boxing and do some Jiu-Jitsu. The meetup brought fans a lot of interesting moments between the pair.

In one such moment, Conor McGregor's training partner began the conversation on a very awkward note with Adin Ross. Dillon Danis told the streamer that his ex-girlfriend Pami Baby is one of the prettiest women he has ever seen from social media to real life. Danis also claimed that is usually not the case for other social media influencers he has seen in real life.

Dillon Danis trashes Logan Paul's Prime Hydration drink when Adin Ross brings it to him as a gift

Dillon Danis is set to fight Logan Paul on Saturday, 14 October at the AO Arena in Manchester. The Jiu-Jitsu world champion has been relentless with his trash talk on Twitter especially when it comes to Paul's fiance, Nina Agdal.

In a recent stream with Adin Ross, he even trashed Logan Paul's PRIME Hydration drink:

"This is terrible, you like it? The way it tastes? I shouldn't even be holding this s**t. It's so bad for you, you know that right? It's like all just carcinogens and fake sugar, it's gonna f**k me up."

Take a look at the video:

Dillon Danis hates the way PRIME tastes and says it's very bad for people to drink because it supposedly contains carcinogens and fake sugar. Ross could not understand why the Jiu-Jitsu champion hated the drink so much.