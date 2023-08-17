Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we will discuss UFC's partner PRIME drink's credibility, the ongoing beef between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul, and more.

#3. Nutritionist of UFC champs Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski slams Logan Paul's PRIME drink

Nutritionist Jordan Sullivan, better known by his social media moniker 'The Fight Dietician', has weighed in on the claims made by Logan Paul and KSI regarding their PRIME energy drink, the official hydration partner of the UFC.

Sullivan works closely with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, who were recently signed by PRIME as ambassadors. However, he claims that:

"The way that PRIME is formulated, you're going the opposite way of getting [fluid into the bloodstream]. That's why the comparison that PRIME makes with other drinks is so ridiculous. Every drink that they compare themselves with has way better hydrating or sports drink properties than what they do."

Watch his full argument below:

This comes after Logan Paul's recent claims about PRIME's caffeine and sugar content to counter Senator Chuck Schumer's concerns regarding child health safety.

#2. "This is like a side quest for me" - Jake Paul on making money from boxing

Jake Paul admits that the money he makes from boxing barely covers the cost of putting up the mega-events.

In a recent appearance on Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, 'The Problem Child' revealed that he happily suffers financial loss to compensate fellow fighters and bring up-and-coming athletes in the sport:

"The reason why I'm shaking up the game so much is because I don't need the money from the promotion. I have lost money from my promotional company in terms of just my time added, and all the work I do, it's like break even at best... these other promoters do it for a living, that's how they put food on their family's table so they gonna be greedy, they gonna want more and more. But this is like a side quest for me and my partner."

Watch Paul's comments below:

Despite not making significant profits, per Jake Paul, his fight with UFC legend Nate Diaz raked in staggering numbers according to his latest claim.

#1. Dillon Danis admits he thought Logan Paul's fiancee was transgender

Dillon Danis is going all guns blazing at Logan Paul in the lead-up to their boxing match. The Conor McGregor-crony, who was the subject of social media ridicule all this time, has successfully turned the table around by aiming shot after shot at Paul as well as his newly engaged fiancee, Nina Agdal.

Taking his trash-talking to another level, Danis said in a recent appearance on Full Send Podcast that he thought Agdal was a transgender individual.

"I'm not gonna lie. I was gonna praise him. I'm all about trans and LGBTQ and everything, so I was like, this is awesome. He has a fiancee that's trans. I thought she was. Then I looked it up, and it was a girl."

When asked if he feels bad for dragging Agdal through the mud, Danis said it was fair play since Jake Paul did the same to him before:

"Jake did this to me... When me and him were going to fight. He was going at my girl, he was saying he f**ked her... It's a double-edged sword."

Watch Danis' comments below:

The incident Danis was referring to was a heated feud between him and the younger Paul brother over the MMA fighter's ex-girlfriend Savannah Montano.