"What he said makes me sick" - Dana White doubles down on his take on Bryce Mitchell's controversial comments about Adolf H*tler

Dana White has previously shared that he does not like to restrict his fighters from speaking their mind and utilizing their freedom of speech. While he recently reiterated that he remains disgusted with Bryce Mitchell's comments praising Adolf H*tler, he noted that his stance on free speech remains the same.

Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored, the UFC CEO stated:

"What he said was disgusting. You have to be an absolute moron to think that Adolf H*lter was a good guy. And you look at World War II and how many people were killed, how many civilians were killed because of Adolf H*lter. The fact that he tried to annihilate an entire group of people is disgusting for anybody to speak remotely good about H*tler, but I do believe in free speech."

Trending

White continued:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Even though I don't like what he said and even though what he said makes me sick, free speech is real. It lives and exists and we have to protect free speech. I think probably the most important free speech to protect is hate speech because when a government or a certain person can come out and determine and say this is hate speech, it's a very slippery slope and it's dangerous."

Check out Dana White's comments on Bryce Mitchell below:

Expand Tweet

White has often dealt with his fighters saying ridiculous things. However, Mitchell's comments were among the most shocking. Despite this, the UFC CEO remains committed to protecting free speech and will not punish the No.13-ranked featherweight.

Dana White previously addressed Bryce Mitchell's comments following Power Slap event

Dana White addressed Bryce Mitchell's comments about Adolf Hilter last week following Power Slap 11. The UFC's promotional frontman noted that he was disgusted with the statement from 'Thug Nasty', stating:

"Hitl*r is one of the most disgusting and evil human beings to ever walk the face of the Earth and anyone that even tries to take an opposing position is a moron. That's the problem with the internet and social media. You provide a platform for a lot of dumb, ignorant people. We've obviously reached out to Bryce when we read what we said and let him know how we feel about it. We're beyond disgusted."

Check out Dana White's comments below (0:32):

White added that, despite his disgust with Mitchell's comments, the fighter won't face any punishment. He noted that he is hopeful his punishment will come in the form of being knocked out in his next bout.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.