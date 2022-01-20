What is the start time of the UFC 270 weigh-ins?

Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane are set to face off in a title unification bout this Saturday, January 22 at UFC 270. The heavyweight clash between the former teammates will mark the UFC's first pay-per-view main event of 2022.

The official and ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 270 will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center. For audiences in the US, the official weigh-in show will begin on Friday, January 21 at 8:50 AM PT. For fans in the UK, the official weigh-in show will begin on Friday, January 21 at 4:50 PM GMT. For UFC fans in India, the official weigh-in show will begin on Friday, January 21 at 10:20 PM IST.

The official weigh-in show will be closed to the public but available for viewing. You can watch it live on UFC.com. The show will also be available through the company's official YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch accounts.

The UFC 270 ceremonial weigh-ins will kick off on Friday, January 21 at 4 PM PT for those in the US. For UK fans, the ceremonial weigh-ins will begin on Saturday, January 22 at 12 AM GMT. For UFC fans in India, the ceremonial weigh-ins will begin on Saturday, January 22 at 5:30 AM IST.

The ceremonial weigh-ins event is ticketed. While tickets are free, they are available to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.You can get yours by visiting the Ticketmaster website.

Ciryl Gane to accept the best heavyweight label only if he beats Francis Ngannou at UFC 270

Ciryl Gane (10-0 MMA) will attempt to unify the heavyweight title when he takes on former teammate Francis Ngannou (16-3) in the main event. The Frenchman, who holds a piece of the heavyweight championship, believes he should only be acknowledged as a champion once he gets past 'The Predator'. Speaking to the press at the UFC 270 media day, Gane said:

“I am the interim champion. I am not the champion. I am not the best guy... If I want to be this guy [the real champion] I must beat Francis."

However, Gane feels that his "interim champion" status still holds value for him and the people of his country:

"I feel the people are really proud about that – this is not the champion, but this is interim champion. This is something; this is not nothing, you see? This is special too. This is something new in my country. I want to bring more media. I want to make the fighters shine in my country. We have a lot of styles in MMA, kickboxing, any sport. I want to make them shine.”

Ngannou is one of the most feared knockout artists in MMA right now and has shown his ability to finish fights with a single strike.

However, Gane is undefeated in the sport and is recognized as one of the sharpest strikers in the division. He is incredibly agile for a heavyweight and possesses a skillset that could cause the Cameroonian some problems.

What makes the fight all the more interesting is that both fighters will be aware of holes in each other's games considering they were once sparring partners.

The headlining honors will go to the bout between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane. However, the co-main event is also an exciting matchup. Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo will run it back for the third time for the flyweight title. Their first fight was a majority draw, while Moreno submitted the Brazilian in the second to win the flyweight gold.

