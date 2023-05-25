What is Texas Commission's rule about marijuana? Find out why Nate Diaz may face strict testing ahead of Jake Paul fight

Nate Diaz is scheduled to face YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a highly-anticipated professional boxing bout at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA, on August 5, 2023.

Following their press conference in Texas earlier this month, Diaz alluded to the fact that Paul has often been accused of utilizing steroids/banned PEDs (Performance Enhancing Drugs). Both fighters are expected to undergo VADA (Voluntary Anti-Doping Association) testing in relation to their boxing match.

Addressing the media, Nate Diaz emphasized that he's been fighting steroid users his entire career. An avid marijuana user, the former UFC fighter lightheartedly suggested that the only drug found in his system would be marijuana. Diaz stated:

“There’s a lot of weed in mine.”

A journalist subsequently pointed out that the TDLR (Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation) has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to marijuana use. Diaz then indicated that perhaps he ought to fight Paul in California instead, where the laws concerning marijuana use aren't as stringent.

Watch Diaz address the topic in the video below:

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



Nate Diaz was thrown for a loop hearing about Texas' zero tolerance policy on marijuana.



#PaulDiaz

As noted in a tweet by MMA Fighting's Steven Marrocco and later reported by MMA Junkie as well, the TDLR officials had the following response regarding Diaz and marijuana use in Texas:

"Mr. Diaz will be held to the same rules as everyone else who competes in combative sports events in Texas."

Steven Marrocco @MMAFightingSM



"Mr. Diaz will be held to the same rules as everyone else who competes in combative sports events in Texas."

Several US states, as well as notable combat sports regulating organizations such as the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency), have relaxed their marijuana usage norms in recent years. Most regulating bodies don't punish fighters for marijuana use anymore.

However, to this day, the TDLR has a 50 ng/ml THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) threshold. Thereby, any THC level over the 50ng/ml limit is considered a violation.

If a fighter's drug tests reveal that they're over the THC threshold, they'll be handed a 90-day suspension and a fine of $500. Moreover, if the fighter wins their combat sports contest, the victory would be overturned to an NC (no contest).

When Nate Diaz's marijuana use helped him steal the show at a UFC press conference

Back in June of 2021, Nate Diaz was booked to face then-welterweight contender Leon Edwards in a five-round welterweight matchup at UFC 263. During the pre-fight press conference that transpired during fight week, Diaz stole the show in front of the Arizona crowd by smoking marijuana during the press conference.

Furthermore, Nate Diaz indicated that he was smoking the "Kill 4209" brand, purportedly his own brand of cannabis strain. Diaz has been a vocal advocate of marijuana use, particularly for combat sports athletes. The MMA icon is of the view that it helps fighters with recovery and holistic well-being.

Watch Diaz steal the show with his marijuana use in the video below:

Diaz's last UFC fight witnessed him defeat Tony Ferguson via fourth-round submission in September 2022. He parted ways with the UFC after the Ferguson matchup. The Stockton native has consistently maintained that he aims to beat Paul in their boxing bout before returning to the UFC organization and capturing a UFC world title.

