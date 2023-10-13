What time is the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis fight? US, UK, and Canada timings

The Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis time will depend on where fans are located around the globe.

'The Maverick' and 'El Jefe' are set to finally collide in the co-main event of KSI vs. Tommy Fury this Saturday. For Paul, the boxing match will be the first since a 2021 exhibition with Floyd Mayweather, where they fought to a no-contest.

Meanwhile, the boxing match will be the first of the MMA fighter's career. Furthermore, it will be Danis' first combat sports appearance in over four years. He last fought in Bellator in 2019, where he showed his trademarked jiu-jitsu skills.

However, he will get to showcase his striking skills tomorrow night. Regarding watching the action, the card is going down from the Manchester Arena in England. However, there are literally only a few tickets still available at the venue.

As a result, fans will have to be the pay-per-view offering through DAZN. Fight time is expected to get going around 7 PM in the U.K. For those in America, that would be 2 PM ET and the same time in Canada.

Regarding Paul vs. Danis, there's no official timing for the bout. However, ring walks are expected to be around 10:05 PM in the U.K., which would be 5:05 PM ET in America and Canada. The length of undercard bouts will determine the fight time.

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis time: 'The Maverick' brings special guest to weigh-ins

The feud has taken yet another turn ahead of Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis.

During the build to the cruiserweight fight itself, the two men have barely insulted each other directly. Instead, 'El Jefe' has taken aim at the YouTuber's fiancee and was even sued by Nina Agdal later on for harassment.

With the Bellator fighter taking a shot at his fiancee's past, 'The Maverick' decided to do the same to Danis. At today's weigh-ins, Paul brought Gordon Ryan to the stage. The multiple-time grappling champion is a famous rival of Danis, having beaten him in the past.

Given Dillon Danis' comments about choking out Logan Paul on fight night, the YouTuber brought in Ryan. At the weigh-in, the jiu-jitsu champion said he was there to bring his rival back to wash his cars. Thus kicking off yet another exchange between himself and Danis.

