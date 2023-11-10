What time is UFC tomorrow? Everything you should know about when the Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira headliner begins

The wait is almost over as UFC 295 takes place at Madison Square Garden tomorrow night (11 November) and will be headlined by the highly anticipated vacant light heavyweight title bout between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira.

North American fans will return to their regular viewing habits as they had to adjust for last month's pay-per-view, which began at 2pm ET / 11am PT. Tomorrow night's early prelims are set to begin at 6pm ET / 3pm PT and will be followed by the prelims portion of the event at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

The prelims will set the stage for the UFC 295 main card, which will begin at 10pm ET / 7pm PT and be available on pay-per-view. Not only is the promotion returning to Madison Square Garden tomorrow night, but they will be celebrating a significant milestone as the event coincides with the 30th anniversary of UFC 1, which was a one-night no-holds-barred tournament that took place on November 12, 1993.

UFC 295 was originally scheduled to be headlined by a heavyweight title fight between Stipe Miocic and champion Jon Jones, but 'Bones' was forced to pull out after suffering a torn pectoral while training, which required surgery. Both fighters were removed from the card and are still expected to fight each other at some point next year.

As a result of the heavyweight title fight being removed from the card, an interim heavyweight bout between Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall was added as the new co-main event. Prochazka vs. Pereira for the vacant light heavyweight championship was then moved to the main event.

'Denisa' will look to regain the title he was forced to relinquish, while 'Poatan' will look to become the latest fighter to become a two-division UFC champion, which was something he achieved during his kickboxing career.

Despite the lack of trash talk, there is still plenty of excitement surrounding the event as all the fighters in both the main event and co-main event have fighting styles that are very appealing to fans.