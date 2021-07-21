What is TJ Dillashaw's walk-around weight?

TJ Dillashaw is regarded as one of the most versatile and dynamic fighters in the UFC bantamweight division. Having been one of the most successful contenders in the division, he has always been in the spotlight, especially his weight cuts.

When not embroiled in the heat of a training camp and the pressures of competition, TJ Dillashaw weighs in at nearly 155 lbs. Ahead of his fight with Henry Cejudo, Dillashaw's scale read 154 lbs.

His weight, ahead of his most recent outing in the cage against Henry Cejudo, prompted the most arduous weight cut of his career. Considering how 'The King of Cringe' made short work of Dillashaw, a legion of fans fault Dillashaw for engaging in such a weight cut.

Whether you’re in the MMA game or simply looking to cut fat like a pro, the tips I’ve used for years to shed relatively quickly have been optimized to make the process as painless as possible.👇https://t.co/aN5glwt238#cutweight #diet — TJ Dillashaw (@TJDillashaw) September 17, 2020

How TJ Dillashaw cut weight for his Henry Cejudo fight

Dillashaw, the former bantamweight champ, agreed to butt heads with Henry Cejudo at 125 for all the marbles. If cutting around 10lbs to make the championship weight of a flyweight by a bantamweight isn't impressive, the fact that Dillashaw was well over the bantamweight limit itself boggles the mind.

Putting himself through one of the most rigorous training camps that included a massive weight cut, TJ Dillashaw did what fans thought impossible.

"I am a little f---ing insane. But it's nothing I couldn't do," said TJ Dillashaw, when asked about the entire process and what it took out of him.

However, in a bid to make weight safely, Dillashaw was forced to indulge in a series of malpractices. Aware of its illegality, TJ Dillashaw used a synthetic form of EPO called ProCrit. Dillashaw claimed that he was forced to turn to synthetic solutions as a response to the constant fatigue and mental stress that came with making such a drastic weight cut.

The cut had severe physiological effects on his body. A severe drop in his hematocrit levels is what prompted the use of EPO as a solution. However, he still suffered a rather humiliating loss at the hands of Henry Cejudo.

