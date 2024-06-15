What type of fighter is Robert Whittaker? Taking a closer look at the ex-UFC champion's fighting style

Robert Whittaker will headline next weekend's UFC Saudi Arabia card, taking on Ikram Aliskerov, who replaces the Australian's original opponent, Khamzat Chimaev. The middleweight bout is one of significance for both men, who have everything to gain with a win.

For Whittaker, it is his chance to secure a title shot with a possible two-fight win streak. For his opponent, meanwhile, it is an opportunity of a lifetime. Aliskerov is unranked, so a win over the No.3-ranked former champion Whittaker would be massive for his career.

However, Whittaker is no easy matchup. He is one of the most skilled middleweights in the world, and this is a reason why.

Robert Whittaker's recent run of form

Robert Whittaker hasn't been on a win streak since his UFC 271 unanimous decision loss to Israel Adesanya in their rematch. While he rebounded with a widely praised unanimous decision victory over Marvin Vettori, it was quickly followed by a stunning TKO loss to future champion Dricus du Plessis.

Check out 'The Reaper's' win over Paulo Costa:

Fortunately, 'The Reaper' again rebounded from the loss, this time with a unanimous decision win over ex-middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa. Thus, he is 2-2 in his last four fights, and will be looking to continue his winning ways at UFC Saudi Arabia next weekend.

What type of fighter is Robert Whittaker?

Robert Whittaker's fighting style is distinguished by a balanced blend of karate and boxing, with the Australian holding a black belt in Gōjū-ryū. Whittaker relies on his speed to execute his karate blitz, bouncing back and forth on the balls of his feet, stutter-stepping into boxing combinations.

While effective, doing so is optimal at mid-range, which is why Whittaker's greatest struggles have come against long, rangy outfighters like rival Israel Adesanya and Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson, the latter of whom TKO'd 'The Reaper' during the Australian's welterweight days.

Check out Robert Whittaker's performance against Marvin Vettori:

He is also defined by his signature use of the jab-right cross combination as a setup for his right high kick. Whittaker establishes the threat of the combination by landing it, compelling his opponent to the outside of his right cross. Unbeknownst to his foe, however, they are actually leaning their head into the path of a high kick.

Alternatively, Whittaker will deliberately miss his right cross and turn his hand inward toward his foe's head, shoving into a right high kick.