What did UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell say on the Tucker Carlson interview?

Bryce Mitchell recently appeared on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight. The UFC featherweight opened up on his stance on the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Mitchell had previously stated at the UFC 272 pre-fight press conference that he would not go overseas to engage in the fight between Russia and Ukraine. 'Thug Nasty' revealed that he would rather stay at home in Arkansas and fight for what he loves.

His outspoken comments were met with obvious backlash, but Mitchell is not worried about the consequences of his words. He told Tucker Carlson:

"I don't have to be worried about being fired from my job for saying what I wanna say. There's a lot of people out there that would agree with me but they can't say things that I would get to say even though they think them. They'd get fired from their job if they come out and say it. Dana White's pretty good with how he lets us talk and say what we want."

Watch Bryce Mitchell in conversation with Tucker Carlson below:

Many have accused Mitchell of being unpatriotic in his comments, something Carlson believes is ironic as the MMA fighter is ready to fight and even die for Arkansas. The host praised the UFC fighter for being bold enough to express his thoughts, as many others can't do the same.

Bryce Mitchell believes it's the political leaders who should be accused of treason rather than him. 'Thug Nasty' doubled down on his claims that he wouldn't fight in a battle overseas that he doesn't believe in.

Mitchell was then asked why the US government is so adamant about having people behind their stance. Here's what 'Thug Nasty' had to say:

"I don't exactly know what their agenda is with the whole war in Russia, but I do know that all that money that's going to the Biden family through Hunter Biden, he doesn't have the merit for the position he's got over there. They've used our tax dollars to bribe him a job."

Bryce Mitchell reveals how his friends and family reacted to his comments

Bryce Mitchell has talked about some very sensitive issues in the recent past. For that reason, Mitchell revealed that his friends and family have asked him to stay safe:

"I've had people coming out of the woodwork and just supporting me, then they've been telling me also you need to load your guns up because somebody's gonna come out there and try to take you out for what you're saying. That's how worried people are about the state of their country. My friends think my life could be at risk because I am coming out here and speaking truth."

Furthermore, Bryce Mitchell spoke about Nancy Pelosi's inside trading policies. He believes that while Pelosi is making millions off of them, people like him would have gone to jail if they did the same.

In the octagon, Mitchell's performances have been less controversial. In fact, they've been straight up brilliant. At UFC 272, 'Thug Nasty' beat UFC veteran Edson Barboza via unanimous decision to take his overall MMA record to an unblemished 15-0.

