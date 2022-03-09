Watch: Bryce Mitchell accuses Joe Biden's family of "profiting off the downfall" of America while speaking to Tucker Carlson

Bryce Mitchell has once again gone after US President Joe Biden during his appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Mitchell accused the US head-of-state, as well as Biden's family and political allies of profiteering off the war between Russia and Ukraine. 'Thug Nasty' said:

"I don't exactly know what their agenda is with the whole war on Russia, but I do know that all that money that's going to the Biden family through Hunter Biden... He's doesn't have the merit for that position he's got over there. They've used our tax dollars to bribe him a job. If you and me did what Nancy Pelosi did and got millions in stocks, we'd go to prison for insider trading but she does it and she's filthy rich."

Pelosi, the US House of Representatives Speaker, recently said that Congress is "exploring" legislation to ban import of Russian oil amid the invasion of Ukraine. The 27-year-old UFC fighter believes such political moves don't serve the American people's interest. He added:

"So their families are getting very greatly compensated while they're taxing us to death. Inflation is higher than ever. They closed down all of our pipelines and wonder why the price of oil has gone through the roof. These people are destroying our country because they are profiting off the downfall of our country."

Check out Bryce Mitchell's interview with Tucker Carlson below:

Bryce Mitchell accuses Joe Biden of treason

Bryce Mitchell recently earned the biggest win of his career after a dominant performance against veteran Edson Barboza at UFC 272. However, 'Thug Nasty' appeared to be more interested in talking politics in the lead-up to his fight.

The Arkansas native turned his attention to Joe Biden during his pre-fight press conference interview. The featherweight rising star said:

"I don’t know what’s going on, to be honest, brother, I really don’t. There’s so much stuff and I don’t think nobody knows what’s going on fully. There’s been so much political corruption in that area. You got Biden and his son making a sh*t ton of money off of and using our tax dollars to bribe their people. That’s treasonous in my opinion."

Catch the press conference below:

Now, the No.9 ranked lightweight in the UFC, Mitchell will look to make a resounding statement in his next outing, hoping to secure a title shot at the earliest.

